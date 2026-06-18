Video: "Fucked" does not exist.

When Ernest Shackleton lost the Endurance to the ice in 1915, the mission was over. The ship was gone. Twenty-seven men were stranded with no radio, no rescue, and no clean way out.

But Shackleton didn’t treat the death of one objective as the death of every objective.

Rather - he changed the question.

Not “How do I cross Antarctica?”

But “How do I get every single one of these men home alive?”

There is no such thing as fucked.

There is only the position you’re in, the facts you have, the costs in front of you, and the next move.

A bad situation does not need your panic. It does not need your validation. It needs you to get specific, face reality, separate what you control from what you don’t, and take the next useful action.

You don’t need a perfect plan. You don’t need confidence. You don’t need certainty.

You need motion.

If you’re overwhelmed, stuck, ashamed, behind, broke, exhausted, or staring at the wreckage of something that did not go the way you hoped:

The game is still live while there are still moves on the board.

Take the next one.