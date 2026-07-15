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WESTENBERG

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How to journal like a Roman Emperor (the Audience of Zero method)

Your journal isn't meant for an audience
JA Westenberg's avatar
JA Westenberg
Jul 15, 2026

Marcus Aurelius wrote his famous book Meditations strictly for himself, with zero regard for style, structure, or an audience. I explain why this private approach allowed him to stay grounded and avoid buying into his own hype as an emperor.

I discuss my belief that modern journaling has become a public performance, and share practical steps to adopt the audience-of-zero mindset so you can use writing to figure yourself out rather than to present a polished version of your life…

Key Topics…

  • Why Marcus Aurelius wrote with an audience of zero

  • The trap of the modern public diary

  • How performing for a hypothetical reader ruins your honesty

  • Why you should write ugly and use a cheap notebook

  • Stopping the factual narration of your day

  • Using repetition as a mental gym

  • Giving yourself direct commands in the imperative mood

If you found this video helpful, please hit the like button and subscribe to the channel. Let me know in the comments below if you plan to try the zero-audience method in your own life!

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