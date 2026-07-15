How to journal like a Roman Emperor (the Audience of Zero method)

Marcus Aurelius wrote his famous book Meditations strictly for himself, with zero regard for style, structure, or an audience. I explain why this private approach allowed him to stay grounded and avoid buying into his own hype as an emperor.

I discuss my belief that modern journaling has become a public performance, and share practical steps to adopt the audience-of-zero mindset so you can use writing to figure yourself out rather than to present a polished version of your life…

Key Topics…

Why Marcus Aurelius wrote with an audience of zero

The trap of the modern public diary

How performing for a hypothetical reader ruins your honesty

Why you should write ugly and use a cheap notebook

Stopping the factual narration of your day

Using repetition as a mental gym

Giving yourself direct commands in the imperative mood

If you found this video helpful, please hit the like button and subscribe to the channel. Let me know in the comments below if you plan to try the zero-audience method in your own life!