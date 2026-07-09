The performance of business is the dumbest Ponzi scheme of all time

How often do you answer “how are you?” with a sigh and a rundown of your packed schedule? We’ve built a society where exhaustion is a currency of social standing - where being busy signals importance, and having free time is treated with suspicion and pity. But what if most of our busyness is a performance? What if we’re all actors in a massive, coordinated play, too deep into the act to realize we’re acting?

In this video, I explore the cultural, historical, and psychological roots of our obsession with busyness - from Veblen’s theory of conspicuous leisure to Seneca’s warnings about wasted time, from the Protestant work ethic to Parkinson’s Law. Along the way, I examine how we use email inboxes, overflowing calendars, and delayed replies as props in a theater of pseudo-productivity, and why we seem unable to stop.

Topics Covered:

The performance of busyness and why exhaustion has become a status symbol

Thorstein Veblen and the inversion of conspicuous leisure

Seneca, On the Shortness of Life, and ancient Rome’s relationship to leisure

Max Weber, the Protestant ethic, and the moral weight of work

Herman Melville’s Bartleby and the emptiness of bureaucratic labor

Parkinson’s Law: why work expands to fill the time available

The psychology behind simulated overload and existential dread

How we use busyness as a competitive dominance game

Reclaiming true leisure in a culture that treats rest as a moral failure

References & Further Reading:

Thorstein Veblen — The Theory of the Leisure Class (1899)

Seneca — De Brevitate Vitae (On the Shortness of Life)

Max Weber — The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (1905)

Herman Melville — Bartleby, the Scrivener (1853)

C. Northcote Parkinson — Parkinson’s Law (1955)

Key Quote:

“We’ve created a society where we’re actively harming our physical and psychological well-being to maintain an illusion nobody believes. We all know everyone else is faking it too — yet we refuse to break the spell.”