Why keeping your options open is making you miserable

Optionality is mathematically correct for hedge funds and quietly ruinous for human beings. In this episode I break down why the “keep your doors open” advice we give ambitious people backfires, and why the irreversible choices I fear are the ones that actually make me happy.
What I cover
Caesar at the Rubicon: the original burned-boats decision, and why “the die is cast” still resonates
Why optionality is genuinely correct in markets: asymmetric payoffs, real options theory, and the three principles that govern them (volatility/vega, irreversibility, and time/theta)
Bezos’s one-way vs. two-way doors: and the opposite mistake we make in our private lives
Dan Gilbert’s photography experiment: the reversibility paradox, and why the group that could change their mind ended up less happy
The psychological immune system: synthetic happiness, and why it only switches on behind a closed door
The four hidden assumptions that make options pricing work for copper mines but fail for a marriage, a career, or a move across the country:
Exogenous vs. endogenous risk (your commitment creates the value)
Liquid markets vs. illiquid, compounding human value
The static observer vs. the self that irreversible choices rewrite
Capped downside vs. the capped upside of a hedged life
Why we’re so terrified of commitment: bad affective forecasting, loss aversion, and optionality as an anesthetic against the grief of unlived lives
Optionality as status signaling: confusing the luxury of having choices with the necessity of making them
How to do it right: the multi-armed bandit problem, sequencing explore-then-exploit, and Buffett’s 20-punch card
Key ideas & references
The Rubicon, 49 BC: Caesar, the 13th Legion, and the line borrowed from the playwright Menander
Real options theory (1970s to 80s): vega, theta, and the copper-mine analogy
Jeff Bezos, 2015 shareholder letter: one-way doors vs. two-way doors
Dan Gilbert (Harvard): the psychological immune system and synthetic happiness
Cheryl Strayed, “The Ghost Ship That Didn’t Carry Us”: saluting the lives we don’t live
Robert Frost, “The Road Not Taken” (1916)
The multi-armed bandit problem: explore wildly early, exploit ruthlessly later
Warren Buffett’s punch card: 20 lifetime investments, no reversals
One line to remember
Optionality protects your starting capital. Only irreversibility lets it compound.