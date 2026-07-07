Why keeping your options open is making you miserable

Optionality is mathematically correct for hedge funds and quietly ruinous for human beings. In this episode I break down why the “keep your doors open” advice we give ambitious people backfires, and why the irreversible choices I fear are the ones that actually make me happy.

Caesar at the Rubicon: the original burned-boats decision, and why “the die is cast” still resonates

Why optionality is genuinely correct in markets: asymmetric payoffs, real options theory, and the three principles that govern them (volatility/vega, irreversibility, and time/theta)

Bezos’s one-way vs. two-way doors: and the opposite mistake we make in our private lives

Dan Gilbert’s photography experiment: the reversibility paradox, and why the group that could change their mind ended up less happy

The psychological immune system: synthetic happiness, and why it only switches on behind a closed door

The four hidden assumptions that make options pricing work for copper mines but fail for a marriage, a career, or a move across the country: Exogenous vs. endogenous risk (your commitment creates the value)

Liquid markets vs. illiquid, compounding human value

The static observer vs. the self that irreversible choices rewrite

Capped downside vs. the capped upside of a hedged life

Why we’re so terrified of commitment: bad affective forecasting, loss aversion, and optionality as an anesthetic against the grief of unlived lives

Optionality as status signaling: confusing the luxury of having choices with the necessity of making them