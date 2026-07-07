WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Why keeping your options open is making you miserable

...and why it's time to burn the boats
JA Westenberg's avatar
JA Westenberg
Jul 07, 2026

Optionality is mathematically correct for hedge funds and quietly ruinous for human beings. In this episode I break down why the “keep your doors open” advice we give ambitious people backfires, and why the irreversible choices I fear are the ones that actually make me happy.

What I cover

  • Caesar at the Rubicon: the original burned-boats decision, and why “the die is cast” still resonates

  • Why optionality is genuinely correct in markets: asymmetric payoffs, real options theory, and the three principles that govern them (volatility/vega, irreversibility, and time/theta)

  • Bezos’s one-way vs. two-way doors: and the opposite mistake we make in our private lives

  • Dan Gilbert’s photography experiment: the reversibility paradox, and why the group that could change their mind ended up less happy

  • The psychological immune system: synthetic happiness, and why it only switches on behind a closed door

  • The four hidden assumptions that make options pricing work for copper mines but fail for a marriage, a career, or a move across the country:

    • Exogenous vs. endogenous risk (your commitment creates the value)

    • Liquid markets vs. illiquid, compounding human value

    • The static observer vs. the self that irreversible choices rewrite

    • Capped downside vs. the capped upside of a hedged life

  • Why we’re so terrified of commitment: bad affective forecasting, loss aversion, and optionality as an anesthetic against the grief of unlived lives

  • Optionality as status signaling: confusing the luxury of having choices with the necessity of making them

  • How to do it right: the multi-armed bandit problem, sequencing explore-then-exploit, and Buffett’s 20-punch card

Key ideas & references

  • The Rubicon, 49 BC: Caesar, the 13th Legion, and the line borrowed from the playwright Menander

  • Real options theory (1970s to 80s): vega, theta, and the copper-mine analogy

  • Jeff Bezos, 2015 shareholder letter: one-way doors vs. two-way doors

  • Dan Gilbert (Harvard): the psychological immune system and synthetic happiness

  • Cheryl Strayed, “The Ghost Ship That Didn’t Carry Us”: saluting the lives we don’t live

  • Robert Frost, “The Road Not Taken” (1916)

  • The multi-armed bandit problem: explore wildly early, exploit ruthlessly later

  • Warren Buffett’s punch card: 20 lifetime investments, no reversals

One line to remember

Optionality protects your starting capital. Only irreversibility lets it compound.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 JA Westenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture