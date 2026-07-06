WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Question Luxury Brands Don't Want You to Ask

Luxury Goods Are a Tax on Your Insecurity
JA Westenberg's avatar
JA Westenberg
Jul 06, 2026

Why do we really spend a small fortune on watches, wallets, and handbags?

Most luxury purchases aren’t about taste at all - they’re about silencing an undercurrent of doubt about whether we’re good enough.

Real taste is idiosyncratic and unbounded by price in both directions - it can be a $1,000 dinner or a Michelin-starred noodle shop. Manufactured taste marches in lockstep with price tags and trends. This isn’t an argument for performing frugality (that’s just another status game) - it’s an argument for figuring out what you actually like, regardless of who’s watching, and learning to enjoy it more.

Because good taste is free, and always has been.

You were enough before you bought the luxury goods, and you’re enough without them.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 JA Westenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture