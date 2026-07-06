The Question Luxury Brands Don't Want You to Ask

Why do we really spend a small fortune on watches, wallets, and handbags?

Most luxury purchases aren’t about taste at all - they’re about silencing an undercurrent of doubt about whether we’re good enough.

Real taste is idiosyncratic and unbounded by price in both directions - it can be a $1,000 dinner or a Michelin-starred noodle shop. Manufactured taste marches in lockstep with price tags and trends. This isn’t an argument for performing frugality (that’s just another status game) - it’s an argument for figuring out what you actually like, regardless of who’s watching, and learning to enjoy it more.

Because good taste is free, and always has been.

You were enough before you bought the luxury goods, and you’re enough without them.