The 4,000-year-old lesson on how to accept death

Humans have always wanted to cheat death. But while ancient kings searched for magical plants and survivors of the Great Flood, today’s “longevity maxxers” are turning to biology, strict protocols, and billion-dollar technology to push the human lifespan past 120 years. From Bryan Johnson’s extreme “Blueprint” protocol to Peter Attia’s focus on healthspan, the quest for immortality has shifted from mythology to medicine.

Covering:

The Gilgamesh Complex: Why the oldest story ever written proves that the fear of death is hardwired into human nature.

The Core of Longevity Maxxing: We break down the extreme world of modern biohacking. What are people actually doing to stop the clock?

The Modern “Snake”: Gilgamesh lost his plant of rejuvenation to a snake. What are the biological realities, entropy, and genetic limits that will inevitably steal our modern “plant” of immortality?

Are we finally on the verge of beating the clock, or are today’s longevity maxxers just modern-day Gilgameshes destined to look at the walls of their own mortality and accept defeat?