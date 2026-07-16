How to escape the Guru x Simp trap and actually learn

You take a step toward learning from someone when you admire them.
But you can also take a step away from learning if you aren’t careful.
When you finish a book, podcast, or thread from someone impressive, you feel a sense of fullness. You assume if you just do what they did, you’ll get to where they got. That is almost never true.
In this video, I break down why copying successful people usually fails, how teachers sell you dependency disguised as pedagogy, and how you can extract the real principles that actually transfer to your life.
Key Takeaways:
The visible parts of success - the habits, the sayings, the aesthetic choices - are just the residue left by a much messier process.
Don’t take prescriptions unchanged. “Write every morning” is a prescription. The principle is “protect your cognitive best hours.” Extract the principle and re-implement it.
Gurus sell complete frameworks to create dependency. They optimize for your devotion, not your learning.
You should scale your deference to the demonstrated domain. A 20-year VC veteran has a great model for company-building. That does not elevate their views on nutrition.
You do the actual learning by interrogating sources. Everything else is just you admiring them.