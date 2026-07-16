How to escape the Guru x Simp trap and actually learn

You take a step toward learning from someone when you admire them.

But you can also take a step away from learning if you aren’t careful.

When you finish a book, podcast, or thread from someone impressive, you feel a sense of fullness. You assume if you just do what they did, you’ll get to where they got. That is almost never true.

In this video, I break down why copying successful people usually fails, how teachers sell you dependency disguised as pedagogy, and how you can extract the real principles that actually transfer to your life.

Key Takeaways: