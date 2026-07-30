WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Hating Marvel Movies is Not a Personality

Joy Is Not a Crime: In Defense of Loving Comic Book Movies
JA Westenberg's avatar
JA Westenberg

I want to talk to the angry critics who treat enjoying Marvel movies as proof of a dead culture and a weak mind.

My argument is simple: if my happiness makes you hopping mad, the problem is you.

Taste is personal.

It’s shaped by your life, your memories, and your tribe.

It’s a weapon in nobody’s hands, and it’s a crown on nobody’s head.

Rage at the “popular thing” is usually a mask for something else - grief, envy, a lost sense of wonder - and the healthier move is to feed your own mind with the things you actually like, instead of policing everyone else’s fun.

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