Why the Internet Finally Turned on Naval

Why did a recent podcast clip from Naval Ravikant go viral, and why did tech Twitter completely tear it apart? Naval talked about deleting his calendar, ignoring emails, and refusing to attend birthdays or weddings. I explore why this advice reads as out of touch to most people.

I cover:

The actual comments Naval made about his schedule and his wife booking his time.

Why the internet views this as wealthy philosophy instead of real wisdom.

The “if you need me you’ll find me” problem and how it establishes a strict hierarchy.

How survivorship bias plays into billionaire lifestyle advice.

Why modern audiences are totally allergic to guru content right now.

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Do you think Naval’s approach is pure freedom or a status flex?