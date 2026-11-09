How to Tell If You're Living Someone Else's Dream

Your 20s are for proving you can win the game the adults around you expect. Your 30s are for realizing you never actually wanted the prize and having the courage to pick your second ambition.

Your first ambition wasn’t really yours; you picked it as a kid to win adult approval. Whether you chased law, medicine, or another prestige path, you were likely optimizing for applause rather than fulfillment.

Choosing your second ambition is how you reclaim your life. This video breaks down how to spot those early validation traps, audit your current trajectory, and figure out what you actually want to build when no one is watching. If you feel like you’re living for an audience instead of yourself, start here.

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