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Why You Can't Admit You're Wrong (Even When You Know It)

Why Smart People Defend Bad Decisions
JA Westenberg's avatar
JA Westenberg

People will burn their savings, their friendships, and whole companies to avoid saying “I fucked up.” I explain why people defend their egos against the facts, why smart people do it best, and how you can help someone change course without a fight.

I cover the signs that someone is protecting their ego, what founders, managers, and investors pay for their pride, and how you can build a golden bridge so people back down with their dignity intact. Then I turn it on myself. I do this too, and I share the tripwires I use to catch my own bullshit before it costs me.

Chapters

  • 00:00 Why people won’t say “I fucked up”

  • 00:57 The story we tell about ourselves

  • 01:32 Why smart people defend their egos hardest

  • 01:49 Signs someone is protecting their ego

  • 02:28 What people pay for their pride

  • 03:12 How to help someone admit they’re wrong

  • 04:41 Check your own ego first

  • 05:30 Tripwires for your own bullshit

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