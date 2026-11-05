Why You Can't Admit You're Wrong (Even When You Know It)

People will burn their savings, their friendships, and whole companies to avoid saying “I fucked up.” I explain why people defend their egos against the facts, why smart people do it best, and how you can help someone change course without a fight.

I cover the signs that someone is protecting their ego, what founders, managers, and investors pay for their pride, and how you can build a golden bridge so people back down with their dignity intact. Then I turn it on myself. I do this too, and I share the tripwires I use to catch my own bullshit before it costs me.

Chapters