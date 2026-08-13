The Heretic's Guide to Conviction

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current time0:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of WESTENBERGSubscribe to watchThe Heretic's Guide to ConvictionStop Selling Your Skills. Become a Heretic For Hire. JA WestenbergAug 13, 2026∙ Paid1ShareEveryone in tech is running the same playbook. This is about the people who refuse to - and why conviction, not consensus, is the only real moat left.Chapters00:00 — How Starbucks became a coffee com…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of JA Westenberg.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.WESTENBERGField Notes on Now.Field Notes on Now.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJA WestenbergRecent EpisodesHating Marvel Movies is Not a PersonalityJul 30 • JA WestenbergWhy the Internet Finally Turned on NavalJul 23 • JA WestenbergHumans Don't Want Infinite Content. We Want Common Ground.Jul 20 • JA WestenbergHow to escape the Guru x Simp trap and actually learnJul 16 • JA WestenbergHow to journal like a Roman Emperor (the Audience of Zero method)Jul 15 • JA WestenbergThe 4,000-year-old lesson on how to accept deathJul 14 • JA WestenbergYou can actually buy happiness. You're just buying the wrong crap.Jul 10 • JA Westenberg