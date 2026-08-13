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The Heretic's Guide to Conviction

Stop Selling Your Skills. Become a Heretic For Hire.
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JA Westenberg
∙ Paid

Everyone in tech is running the same playbook. This is about the people who refuse to - and why conviction, not consensus, is the only real moat left.

Chapters

  • 00:00 — How Starbucks became a coffee com…

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