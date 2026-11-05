Why I'm Building Now (Even If It Gets Wiped Out)

For three years, people have told you AI will take your job, then your industry, then the whole economy. They tell you to get ready. They never say what ready means or how long you have. So most people wait. They read threads, watch demos, take a prompting course and think they’re at least making some kind of preparations...

I call this stretch “the long later.”

In this video, I talk about what people pay for sitting in it, and why I think the people who come through it in good shape will be the ones who build something now, even if the next model release wipes it out.

Chapters

00:00 The AI apocalypse pitch

00:48 Stuck in neutral

01:11 The long later

01:31 What waiting costs you

02:06 Why thinkers go in circles

02:38 Extreme agency

03:22 Three things you get from building

04:14 What makes a worthy idea?

04:49 Why I chose mine

05:17 What to start this week

05:43 Three rules for your project

06:18 What if it all gets wiped out?

06:56 Pick one thing this week

Key points

People who wait pay in time and savings. Meanwhile, the people who started last year learn things the waiters don’t know yet.

People learn what they’re good at, what customers will buy and what they enjoy by doing the work. People who only think about it come away with more questions.

Founders who only think about an idea judge it by their mood. Founders who build judge it by what customers do: sign up, come back, pay.

High-agency people pick a direction while they still have doubts, then correct course as they go.

Builders get three things spectators don’t: sharper skills with the new tools, contact with customers and collaborators, and proof of work they can point to.

Most people who seem to have had one great idea built a run of smaller projects and told it as one story afterwards.

If the project goes to zero, the builder still keeps the skills, the contacts and the experience of shipping.

What to start this week

Pick one:

An agency that sells something you already know how to do, with agents doing the work you once hired staff for.

An app you would use yourself.

A course that teaches people how to work with agents.

Then set yourself three rules: