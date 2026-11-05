Why I'm Building Now (Even If It Gets Wiped Out)

For three years, people have told you AI will take your job, then your industry, then the whole economy. They tell you to get ready. They never say what ready means or how long you have. So most people wait. They read threads, watch demos, take a prompting course and think they’re at least making some kind of preparations...
I call this stretch “the long later.”
In this video, I talk about what people pay for sitting in it, and why I think the people who come through it in good shape will be the ones who build something now, even if the next model release wipes it out.
Chapters
00:00 The AI apocalypse pitch
00:48 Stuck in neutral
01:11 The long later
01:31 What waiting costs you
02:06 Why thinkers go in circles
02:38 Extreme agency
03:22 Three things you get from building
04:14 What makes a worthy idea?
04:49 Why I chose mine
05:17 What to start this week
05:43 Three rules for your project
06:18 What if it all gets wiped out?
06:56 Pick one thing this week
Key points
People who wait pay in time and savings. Meanwhile, the people who started last year learn things the waiters don’t know yet.
People learn what they’re good at, what customers will buy and what they enjoy by doing the work. People who only think about it come away with more questions.
Founders who only think about an idea judge it by their mood. Founders who build judge it by what customers do: sign up, come back, pay.
High-agency people pick a direction while they still have doubts, then correct course as they go.
Builders get three things spectators don’t: sharper skills with the new tools, contact with customers and collaborators, and proof of work they can point to.
Most people who seem to have had one great idea built a run of smaller projects and told it as one story afterwards.
If the project goes to zero, the builder still keeps the skills, the contacts and the experience of shipping.
What to start this week
Pick one:
An agency that sells something you already know how to do, with agents doing the work you once hired staff for.
An app you would use yourself.
A course that teaches people how to work with agents.
Then set yourself three rules:
Set a finish line. Choose a date, a number of paying customers or a launch. Judge the project against it, not against how you feel.
Commit for a fixed stretch. Pick 90 days or whatever suits the project. When doubts come up, write them down and read them at the end.
Decide at the end. Keep going, change course or stop. Stopping counts.