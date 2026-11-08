Why Most People Will Fail With AI Agents

We’re entering the era of amplified agency: your output is now only limited by the tools you command.

“Agent” comes from the Latin agere - to act. For centuries, delegating meant hiring lawyers or brokers. Soon, you’ll command an entire army of AI agents to handle the booking, coding, and operations - moving your role from doing the work to directing the strategy.

Mastering this comes down to one thing: delegation. Stop being a cog in the process and become the system's architect. You set the vision; the software executes…