Why Your Content Is Worth Zero

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Why Your Content Is Worth ZeroContent Hyperinflation Is HereJA WestenbergNov 14, 20261ShareIn 1923 Germany, people burned cash for heat because it was cheaper than firewood. Today, we’re doing the exact same thing with content. Gurus told you to “post twice a day.” So everyone did.Now we’re living through Content Hyperinflation...Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWESTENBERGField Notes on Now.Field Notes on Now.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJA WestenbergRecent EpisodesFounders Are Going Bankrupt Copying Steve JobsNov 11 • JA WestenbergWhy Ambition Doesn’t Make You EvilNov 10 • JA WestenbergHow to Tell If You're Living Someone Else's DreamNov 9 • JA WestenbergWhy Most People Will Fail With AI AgentsNov 8 • JA WestenbergWhy I'm Building Now (Even If It Gets Wiped Out)Nov 5 • JA WestenbergWhy You Can't Admit You're Wrong (Even When You Know It)Nov 5 • JA WestenbergThe Death of Sincerity (And How to Reawaken It)Sep 7 • JA Westenberg