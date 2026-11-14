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Why Your Content Is Worth Zero

Content Hyperinflation Is Here
JA Westenberg's avatar
JA Westenberg

In 1923 Germany, people burned cash for heat because it was cheaper than firewood.

Today, we’re doing the exact same thing with content.

Gurus told you to “post twice a day.” So everyone did.

Now we’re living through Content Hyperinflation...

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