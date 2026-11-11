Founders Are Going Bankrupt Copying Steve Jobs

Most founders copy the worst parts of Steve Jobs.

They emulate the reality distortion field, the brutal feedback, and the black turtleneck, and then wonder why their team is burned out and shipping mediocre products.

When Apple paid $420M for NeXT, they didn't pay for an aesthetic. They paid for a system that obsessed over A-player talent density and ruthless focus.

Hero worship is a trap. Stop trying to be Steve Jobs and start studying how he actually got the best work of his life out of his engineers.