WESTENBERG
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
YouTube
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
In pursuit of desirable difficulties
The psychologist Robert Bjork called them desirable difficulties.
Jun 6
•
JA Westenberg
8
AI-indecision is a recursive trap. Don't get stuck.
...and don't become Buridan's ass.
Jun 5
•
JA Westenberg
14
3
May 2026
Be thou not pilled
In 1841, Charles MacKay - a Scottish journalist - published a book about the way we lose our minds en masse.
May 31
•
JA Westenberg
2
The Costco theory of the internet
At FedMart, the discount chain Sol Price built in 1950s San Diego, you could buy a can of WD-40 in one size, the big one, and that was the end of the…
May 28
•
JA Westenberg
2
1
Why I can't stand the word "driven"
A man named Harry Readford once stole close to 1,000 head of cattle from Bowen Downs station in central Queensland and drove them south, down through…
May 25
•
JA Westenberg
Nobody is destined for greatness.
Demosthenes lost his first appearance before the Athenian assembly.
May 21
•
JA Westenberg
6
How to be inspired without copying
In 1713, Johann Sebastian Bach sat down at his desk in Weimar and began copying out concertos by Antonio Vivaldi.
May 17
•
JA Westenberg
11
2
Position or Perish: The Narrative Blueprint
Avis was losing $3.2 million a year; and they'd been unprofitable for thirteen straight.
May 12
•
JA Westenberg
Fear is information.
The motivational industry has built any number of small empires on the notion that fear is a problem to be either managed, suppressed or out-manoeuvred.
May 11
•
JA Westenberg
The war between fast and legitimate is here
The European Union took four years to draft the AI Act - with OpenAI shipping GPT-4 to a hundred million users in two months.
May 7
•
JA Westenberg
10
4
Emotional regulation is a dying art.
There was a time when adults could feel something without screaming at you about it.
May 6
•
JA Westenberg
Outrage is letting someone else set the frame
William Randolph Hearst bought the New York Morning Journal in 1895 - and immediately started running stories designed to make his readers furious…
May 5
•
JA Westenberg
© 2026 JA Westenberg
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts