WESTENBERG

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May 2026

Be thou not pilled
In 1841, Charles MacKay - a Scottish journalist - published a book about the way we lose our minds en masse.
  JA Westenberg
The Costco theory of the internet
At FedMart, the discount chain Sol Price built in 1950s San Diego, you could buy a can of WD-40 in one size, the big one, and that was the end of the…
  JA Westenberg
Why I can't stand the word "driven"
A man named Harry Readford once stole close to 1,000 head of cattle from Bowen Downs station in central Queensland and drove them south, down through…
  JA Westenberg
Nobody is destined for greatness.
Demosthenes lost his first appearance before the Athenian assembly.
  JA Westenberg
How to be inspired without copying
In 1713, Johann Sebastian Bach sat down at his desk in Weimar and began copying out concertos by Antonio Vivaldi.
  JA Westenberg
Position or Perish: The Narrative Blueprint
Avis was losing $3.2 million a year; and they'd been unprofitable for thirteen straight.
  JA Westenberg
Fear is information.
The motivational industry has built any number of small empires on the notion that fear is a problem to be either managed, suppressed or out-manoeuvred.
  JA Westenberg
The war between fast and legitimate is here
The European Union took four years to draft the AI Act - with OpenAI shipping GPT-4 to a hundred million users in two months.
  JA Westenberg
Emotional regulation is a dying art.
There was a time when adults could feel something without screaming at you about it.
  JA Westenberg
Outrage is letting someone else set the frame
William Randolph Hearst bought the New York Morning Journal in 1895 - and immediately started running stories designed to make his readers furious…
  JA Westenberg
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