Hey!

You’re on this list because you give a damn about the written word.

So I’ll skip the warm-up and tell you the news.

SELF has relaunched.

SELF is my studio for turning technical founders and builders into public thinkers. Essays, keynote narratives, messaging, founder voice. One senior operator - me, JA Westenberg - doing the work directly.

No handoffs, no account managers, no coordination tax, etc.

Here’s why it exists:

The best builders // makers often have sharper ideas than anyone in their market, but they rarely get credit for them.

Their thinking stays trapped in Slack threads, all-hands decks, and half-finished drafts that never ship.

SELF takes what you actually believe and turns it into a body of work people follow - essays that get shared, talks that get quoted, and a point of view your market checks before deciding what it thinks.

How it works:

Subscribe. Pick a plan and bring your hardest narrative problems. Request. A full thought leadership program, or a single essay. Receive. Work back in 48–72 hours, depending on your plan.

Three plans, flat monthly fee, in USD. Pause anytime - billing pauses with it.

Book a call

Apply to see if you’re a fit

Try it for a week, and if it’s not for you, get 75% back.

The partner list is strictly capped. I’m a solo, founder-led studio, and the quality of the thinking 1:1 is a product I’m deeply passionate about.

If your best ideas are still stuck in drafts, this is the fix.

JA Westenberg

P.S. If you want a sample of how I think before you commit, the new essays are live on the site - start here! “Humans Don’t Want Infinite Content. We Want Common Ground.”