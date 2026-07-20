Your best thinking shouldn't stay trapped in Slack
(Work with JA Westenberg)
Hey!
You’re on this list because you give a damn about the written word.
So I’ll skip the warm-up and tell you the news.
SELF has relaunched.
SELF is my studio for turning technical founders and builders into public thinkers. Essays, keynote narratives, messaging, founder voice. One senior operator - me, JA Westenberg - doing the work directly.
No handoffs, no account managers, no coordination tax, etc.
Here’s why it exists:
The best builders // makers often have sharper ideas than anyone in their market, but they rarely get credit for them.
Their thinking stays trapped in Slack threads, all-hands decks, and half-finished drafts that never ship.
SELF takes what you actually believe and turns it into a body of work people follow - essays that get shared, talks that get quoted, and a point of view your market checks before deciding what it thinks.
How it works:
Subscribe. Pick a plan and bring your hardest narrative problems.
Request. A full thought leadership program, or a single essay.
Receive. Work back in 48–72 hours, depending on your plan.
Three plans, flat monthly fee, in USD. Pause anytime - billing pauses with it.
Try it for a week, and if it’s not for you, get 75% back.
The partner list is strictly capped. I’m a solo, founder-led studio, and the quality of the thinking 1:1 is a product I’m deeply passionate about.
If your best ideas are still stuck in drafts, this is the fix.
JA Westenberg
P.S. If you want a sample of how I think before you commit, the new essays are live on the site - start here! “Humans Don’t Want Infinite Content. We Want Common Ground.”