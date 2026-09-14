🍕 I’m JA Westenberg. I write essays about technology, philosophy, productivity, and what it means to be human. If you like ideas that take their time, you’re in the right place. You can read my AI disclosure here.

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I’m supposed to tell you that you’re smarter than you think.

I’m not going to do that. You may be exactly as smart as you think. The question is whether it matters as much as you believe it does.

I’ve known wonderfully intelligent people to fail disastrously at things they should have succeeded at, and I’ve known mediocre thinkers who built things the smart people couldn’t.

By way of an explanation, we usually point to luck, privilege, timing, or destiny.

…but these are insufficient.

If you ask me - and if you’re reading this, I’ll presume you’re interested in doing so - it’s patience.

The willingness to stay on a problem longer than is comfortable, longer than seems rational, longer than anyone else is willing to.

This is the only replicable edge.

Why we worship intelligence instead

Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics distinguishes the intellectual virtues – nous, episteme, sophia, phronesis, techne – as the highest forms of human excellence. The medieval university system was built on the assumption that the brightest students would discover the most. The IQ test, invented by Alfred Binet in 1905 to identify French schoolchildren who needed extra help, was almost immediately repurposed as a measure of inherent human worth.

Intelligence became the thing that sorted people into categories – the people whose work counts and the people whose work doesn’t. And once you build institutions around a sorting mechanism, the sorting mechanism starts to become your baseline reality.

But the institutions have a problem: they measure performance under artificial time pressure. An exam, a job interview, a pitch, etc are tasks with explicit time limits. They select for the people who are fastest in those specific conditions. Then we generalize from those conditions to all conditions, including those without time pressure.

Unfortunately, that generalization doesn’t actually apply. Not consistently, and not reliably - no matter how much we pretend it does.

On long games

Most of the things that produce real value take a long time.

Not simply because they’re complicated – although they often are – but because they take a level of incrementation, iteration, return, and revision that can only happen across an extended time period.

Isaac Newton’s Principia Mathematica wasn’t produced in a feverish flash of inspiration. He did the core work over roughly twenty years, from the mid-1660s through 1687, with long gaps for other work, for the plague years that drove him from Cambridge, and for the disputes and digressions that consumed him. The myth of the apple – Newton himself told a version of it to William Stukeley in 1726, near the end of his life – abridges the twenty years into a single moment.

Which makes for a more satisfying story.

But that doesn’t make it right.

Gregor Mendel’s research into genetic inheritance, published in 1866, was ignored for thirty-five years until Hugo de Vries, Carl Correns, and Erich von Tschermak independently rediscovered it around 1900. Mendel didn’t live to see the recognition – he died in 1884. The eight years he spent growing peas in a monastery garden, recording results nobody cared about, working a problem that wasn’t going to pay out in his lifetime, were an exercise in patience, without glory, in a form most people could never, and will never, pursue.

What you’re actually competing against

If you work in any field with visible output – writing, software, strategy, research, investing – you’re competing against people who stop. The average lifecycle of engagement with a hard problem is terribly short. People read a paper, form an opinion, and move on. They start a project, hit resistance, and move on. They think about something deeply for six weeks, and then the immediate pressure of the next thing pulls them away. Twitter is full of abandoned indie-hacker projects that follow this graph.

The people who don’t do this – who keep returning to the same problem, the same set of ideas, the same unresolved question – are rarer than you’d think.

And over a long enough time horizon, the compounding advantage they build is enormous.

The data on expertise consistently shows this. Ericsson’s research on expert performance – the actual research, before it got Airport Best-Seller’d into the “10,000 hours” slogan – shows that accumulated deliberate practice is the primary predictor of expert performance across chess, music, sports, and medicine. It’s not IQ, it’s not early identification as gifted, and it’s not some latent potential that finally got unlocked.

It’s time spent returning to a problem, structured and effortful, over years.

The chess players Adriaan de Groot studied in Thought and Choice in Chess didn’t have some preternatural gift that let them perceive the board differently from non-experts. They perceived it differently because they’d looked at more board positions, for more hours, over more years.

The expert’s intuition was memory and an incrementally constructed intuition that is - I firmly believe - available to almost anyone with the time.

And we all have the time.

The social cost

We work in environments with severe visibility asymmetry. The rewards for moving fast are obvious and immediate, while the hidden costs are deferred. Patience operates in reverse: the costs are paid upfront, while the massive rewards remain hidden until much later.

When you see a competitor rush to launch and dominate the news cycle, the pressure to artificially accelerate your timeline is overwhelming. It is easy to forget the compounding value you are generating simply by staying with a problem longer.

John Maynard Keynes in The General Theory:

“It is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally.”

The patient investor, the patient researcher, the patient writer, etc look indistinguishable from the person who’s stuck - until they don’t. The environment can’t tell the difference, and it will treat you accordingly.

The speed at which information now circulates makes it worse. Feedback loops are faster, comparisons are more immediate, and the opportunity to measure yourself against what others shipped this week is constant. Each of these comparisons invites you to abandon your current depth of processing and start again at the surface.

The discomfort isn’t a bug

Patience is uncomfortable.

You’re staying with something that hasn’t resolved.

You’re not getting the reward of completion. You’re keeping a question open that your brain would always prefer to close. But the discomfort is what makes patience rare and therefore valuable; after all, if it were comfortable, everyone would do it, and there’d be no edge.

Samuel Beckett:

“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.”

Naval-posters and hustle-culture philosophers love to parrot this quote for likes, but I wonder if they’ve not missed the point entirely. It’s not intended as a motivational slogan. It’s a grim, unglamorous blueprint; it’s the ugly slog of returning to the same broken problem, day after day, just to fail a little bit less than you did yesterday.

You never actually get used to the discomfort of patience. Sitting with an open loop hurts just as much on day one hundred as it does on day one. The friction never diminishes.

What changes is your capacity to endure it.

A wonderfully correctable thing

I’m not saying intelligence doesn’t matter.

It clearly does.

Processing complex information at speed is an undeniable advantage.

Nor am I peddling the lie that natural talent is a myth. I’ve worked with people who are terrifyingly sharp, who can think and work at a level 5x my own, and I have never been blind to the glaring difference in our raw horsepower.

But intelligence is largely outside of your control, and patience largely isn’t. You can extend your time horizon on a problem, if you so choose. You can come back to anything you set down. You can resist the social pressure to declare mastery or defeat before you’ve reached either.

And none of that requires any measurable brilliance.

You just have to repeatedly decide to stick around and keep grinding.

Given a long enough timeline, average intelligence paired with relentless patience will systematically crush high-IQ impatience. Short time horizons favor the genius; but in the compounding games most of us actually play, raw intelligence is entirely ordinary.

Patience is the killer advantage.

Patience is the supreme scarcity.

It’s yours for the taking. Take it.

Just don’t rush.