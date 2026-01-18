I’m JA Westenberg . I publish a weekly column on technology, culture, philosophy and what it means to be a human being.



My goal: to think in public.

Free subscribers get previews of these essays and occasional full posts. Paid subscribers get all essays, the most useful ideas, conversations, and community access.

Everything here is designed, built, and backed by Studio Self, a solo-powered creative agency. Want to work with me? Say hello at thisisstudioself.com.

What you’ll find:

Clarity and mental models

Psychology, philosophy and history

Cultural critiques

Random thoughts + ideas

Posting schedule: One to two essays a week, plus a monthly Q&A, quarterly builder memos, other ideas.

PTO policy: I take a few weeks off each year to recharge…

Questions about your account?



Email: support@joanwestenberg.com

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