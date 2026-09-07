WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Magnus Andersson's avatar
Magnus Andersson
5h

After spending almost my entire career in the ad industry, immersed in irony and cynicism, always feeling like the culture was a slow strangulation, I realised why I stayed in the business for so long: it gave me an outlet for my élan. If I couldn't gather the guts to use it in my private life, I could at least do it by proxy – finding someone else committed to do good (be it a company, organisation or cause) to use my élan for, like an actor in a radical play. Which in reality succeeded maybe every second decade. But it's never too late. As 60+ I left the ad world and founded a tech start up (helping people with cognitive impairment regain independence and a sense of self worth in our tech drenched world). And you, JA, are really energising me with your insights. A big chunk of love and gratitude to you.

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
12h

So, you're saying we collectively hipstered too far? The Fonz did jump the shark after all.

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