WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Theo Armour's avatar
Theo Armour
10h

My third brain is probably like my GitHub. It has issues. It keeps stuff. It has a discussion board. There's probably a calendar. There is a watch list of people watching who can comment.

My third brain is like Socrates. It knows me very well, but it is definitely not me, but we have a dialogue. We talk about things, and it questions me.

We can sing songs together.

If I play the tom-tom, it plays the banjo.

My third brain knows my uncle Leo. And great grandma as well. When I go to their place where they're from, it'll show me their house. It can quote them. And play their favorite song.

It knows about my sister's traumas When she was a small child And may have explained some of those aspects to me

My third brain is my Kanban. It helps me work out which priorities for my projects

My third brain can already tell me that I've already eaten too many calories for today, but I might need a bit more protein if I'm going to eat anything.

My third brain knows where I left my keys.

My third brain helps me decide that I've already read too many books of this kind or listened to too many songs of this sort, and it would be time to try something different.

My third brain knows the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals and reminds me of aspects of those as and when appropriate.

My third brain worries about whether I can go off sides or not when I'm playing soccer.

My third brain notices interesting things when I'm taking my walk.

My third brain helps me remember Chinese characters.

When I go to the bathroom for the first time or sit at my desk in the morning or do something regular but not at a predictable time, my third brain can help me remember some of the things I wanted to do at that particular time and moment in place. It's a time-in-motion detector.

My third brain room, I see it's time to get off my butt and take a walk.

I love the way my subconscious can just put random thoughts into my brain. I know I have no idea how or where they came about. Of course, once that thought is in my brain, I can't get rid of it and have to process it. And in a sense, this is what makes me human. I like it when my subconscious and my third brain have a dialogue, and I can watch them.

My Third Brain is highly conscious of eudaimonia, hedonism, and what we call the third dimension. A psychologically rich life

My Third Brain is what Agnes Callard likes in "Open Socrates": somebody to talk to, who's challenging, who's clever, who's driven.

My 3rd brain can nag me just like the Dalai Lama, Karl Marx, or Donald Trump.

My third brain can always find something positive for me to think about.

My third brain is always full of neat tricks.

My third brain can embody itself as my C-3PO. Okay, it won't make my bed because I have to do that myself, but it will fold my shirts.

My third brain can talk to all the other third brains in my family. Goodness, so knows what's going to happen then! There will be a Chekov or Ibsen play of third brains. The gun on the metal piece will be there for a good reason.

My third brain will love to playact as Jacques Lacan.

My third brain will have secrets I can never figure out.

My third brain will know where to recharge my phone or the closest bathroom is.

My third brain will know when my closest friends are nearby and when I'm on a street where a relative used to live or that is my second cousin once removed on the other side of the street corner.

My third brain will disagree with me in the most agreeable interesting ways

My third brain is like my subconscious brain. It's me, but it's not me.

Be careful talking to my third brain on Monday mornings. They can be quite temperamental.

My third brain is very concerned about the Golden Rule.

My third brain likes this, my new favorite quote: “I still think the [real] revolution is to make the world safe for poetry, meandering, for the frail and vulnerable, the rare and obscure, the impractical and local and small.”

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