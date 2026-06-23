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WESTENBERG

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Ian W's avatar
Ian W
1h

There is so much good information in here wow I need time to process it all, but this is really going to help me in life so thank you for posting this.

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
4h

So many great lines, sis. Love that it all rhymes with "Sunk Cost Fallacy Fallacy."

Because I work with novelists all day (many of whom don't want to make the irreversible, irrevocable choices that story requires), this one is my fave: "It’s a single unfolding narrative, and a narrative with no irreversible choices isn’t a story at all; it’s a pile of character concepts and world-building notes that never add up to a plot." Ooof. 💝

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