🍕 I’m JA Westenberg. I write essays about technology, philosophy, productivity, and what it means to be human. If you like ideas that take their time, you’re in the right place.

While you’re here, a few things I’ve built: Kerouac, a writing app | Post Through It, a solo microblogging tool | Distributism.ai, my MCP platform | Laterware, all the AI news you need | Studio Self, a thought leadership agency for founders x VCs.

You can buy my book Permissionless here.

“Content creation” was always going to trend toward the factory model.

Anyone paying attention could already see it happening in the 2010s, when SEO slop farms started crowding out the internet with piles of nonsense and bullshit.

But back then, human writers were still the norm, and the stock standard advice for most of us was to publish 1000-2000 word blog posts. It was the best way to capture your ideas, it was the best length to hook an audience, and it seemed to represent an enormous gift of value to the reader.

Long = good.