You are not on anyone’s mind as much as you are on your own.

That's how attention actually works.

The time you spend rehearsing how you came across in yesterday’s meeting, replaying the awkward thing you said at a party, or dreading how someone read your email – that time is mostly yours alone. The person you’re worried about has moved on to their own concerns. They have their own interior monologue running, and you are not the main character in it.

Psychologists at Cornell – Thomas Gilovich and colleagues – studied this directly and published their findings in a 2000 paper introducing the term “spotlight effect.” They ran experiments in which participants wore an embarrassing T-shirt into a room and then estimated how many people had noticed it. The estimates were roughly twice the actual number. The same effect showed up with poor performance and social gaffes. People consistently overestimated how much attention others paid to them.

The mechanism behind this is straightforward: you experience yourself from the inside. You feel your nervousness, your embarrassment, your uncertainty in full. Other people don’t have access to any of that. They see a brief external impression, often while distracted, often already focused on their own version of the same problem.

The inflated sense of being observed drives decisions made from anxiety rather than judgment. Someone avoids applying for a job because they’re certain their previous failure is widely known. Someone doesn’t say what they think in a meeting because they’re convinced people are waiting to pounce. Someone spends a weekend consumed by a social stumble that everyone else forgot within the hour.

The worry isn’t imaginary, but the audience mostly is.

A reasonable argument is that some self-monitoring is useful. Awareness of how you present yourself is a social skill.

The problem is when the self-monitoring runs on inflated assumptions – when you’re modifying your behavior in response to an audience that doesn’t exist at the intensity you imagine.

The corrective is to recalibrate the estimate.

When you catch yourself constructing an elaborate mental model of what someone is thinking about you, ask what evidence you actually have.

The evidence is usually thin.

You have your own internal experience, which is vivid and persistent, set against an assumption about another person’s mental state that you have almost no data for.

Other people are, on the whole, absorbed in their own work, their own anxieties, their own versions of this exact problem. The attention you fear is largely not being paid. That doesn’t dissolve the discomfort of self-consciousness, but it does change what the discomfort is responding to.

Act on that recalibration.

Say the thing.

Apply for it.

Show up to the party.

The spotlight you’re standing in exists mostly in your own mind.