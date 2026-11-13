When German hyperinflation peaked in autumn 1923, the price of an entire wheelbarrow full of paper currency had fallen so low it couldn’t even buy a single loaf of bread. People brought their pay home in baskets, suitcases, and prams; salaries were paid and then immediately spent, in case the currency fell even further.

By the end of the fiasco, the notes were printed on one side only to save money, and authorities admitted that it cost more to print a note than it was worth. At the time, people even reported that Germans were burning money to keep warm, because it was cheaper than wood.

All but overnight, it ended. The Rentenmark, a new currency, was issued on 15 November 1923, and each note was redeemable for a trillion old marks. Hjalmar Schacht, the currency commissioner appointed that month, strictly limited printing, and confidence returned within weeks, with the dollar once again hovering around prewar levels.

But the scars remained.

Supply and demand rule the market; simply put: when the supply of a specific commodity approaches infinity, the per-unit value approaches zero.

This has occurred for the Reichsmarchs, Beanie Babies, Tulips, NFTs, TED Talks, and – predictably – it’s now happening for content.

The content economy has gone through a textbook process of hyperinflationary value destruction, step by step. For almost a decade, digital publishers (and creators, and influencers and cult leaders) have been under the impression that more content is just…more content, and more content is good content.

The gurus have been telling you that if you don’t make twice-a-day content, you’ll never keep up with the guys who do. The result: more blog posts, more social media posts, more newsletters, more threads, more podcasts, more explainer videos, more videos reacting to explainer videos, all while the algorithms literally rewarded them for doing so.

Feeds have essentially become attention-sucking mints, with no emergency stop button.

And just as in hyperinflationary debasement, the result has been a vast inundation of low-value content.

In 2015, a tweet had value just for being a tweet. By 2024, the average tweet is a worthless scrap of toilet paper. Like a newsletter, which in 2020 felt like access, but by 2026, was just another unpaid piece of detritus piling up in the unread mailbox. Feeds have so much content per hour that readers can’t keep up - even if they want to, which feels increasingly rare.

Once the printing press started churning things out in the 1450s, Europe was suddenly flooded with books. People worried about what to read, contemporaries noted, and that there was too much to keep track of. For a century, the solution was for readers and academics to turn to trustworthy third parties - universities, academic organizations, reputable booksellers, and authoritative authors - for guidance.

Hard assets in modern attention economics are tough to envision: but they’re probably something like a book by an author who’s delivered value in the past; a room with people you trust to be good judges; a newsletter by a thinker you know you can audit; a community for a creator you knew before the platforms.

These are stores of value.

Publishers can’t conjure up a decade of authorship reputation. Platforms can’t engineer years of reliable, factual, constructive output and the trust it generates.

Supply is by definition limited.

Content inflation created a market for content platforms that relied on a supine, passively consumed audience, and they made a fundamentally bad bet. Disappointed readers, like investors who’d been losing money on a devaluing asset, diversify away.

You lose the feed little by little, getting frustrated by each disappointing article until you eventually just stop using it.

Readers are migrating to more concentrated trust pools: books, rooms, authors with known reputations. Platforms that relied on a passive audience have just kept cranking out content for a devaluing market. The same was true of the Reichsbank until November 1923, when Germany finally abolished the mark and replaced it with a land-backed currency (one new mark for every trillion old ones).

Eventually, all this content becomes roughly equal.

🍕 I’m JA Westenberg. I write essays about technology, philosophy, productivity, and what it means to be human. If you’re an optimist, you’re in the right place. You can read my AI disclosure here.

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