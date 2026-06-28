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Ricardo Romo's avatar
Ricardo Romo
1d

This reminds me to a good friend... I've been weightlifting for a couple years using every kind of tracking app, progressive overload strategy, number go up... you name it but I was not even close to my friend strength/muscle wise. I asked him what he used to track his exercise journey and his response has been with me since then: nothing, I just listen to my body. I feel like he learnt to live in the middle.

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Tahnee Woolf's avatar
Tahnee Woolf
1dEdited

As a recovering orthorexic extremist myself who now walks the middle path with joy, recalibrating minute by minute, I really related to this! And I plan to share it far and wide with my subscribers (once I have some! 🤣) I am saving the link.💕💕

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