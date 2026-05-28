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Kathy Fagan's avatar
Kathy Fagan
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Great point. I would be loyal to an enterprise that provided relief. The co-op model is similar. It has member-owners and a philosophy of being run democratically and committing to the community.

Our local food co-op is very small but what’s on the shelves is chosen to suit most of its members most of the time. I sometimes extend my purchases to include things I might not have chosen otherwise (based on trust) and I sometimes have to shop elsewhere. But overall, I get what I need without all that extra work. Our co-op now has 4 locations and each works to offer what the immediate community prefers.

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