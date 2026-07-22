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Rick Barlow's avatar
Rick Barlow
3h

Another good one. I read Tim's book years ago and was stimulated by it. At that point I had sold my business and had no need for more money. Still, it looked like fun. But I knew there was no truly easy business -- that success meant more work than 4 hours a week. You're right, though. That whole thing is all but gone.

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
7h

Whelp. 🤬 I never aspired to the four-hour part, but I also had no interest in leaving my high cost of living backyard, either. Good guidelines. Finding those high leverage human activities will always be the challenge.

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