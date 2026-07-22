🍕 I’m JA Westenberg. I write essays about technology, philosophy, productivity, and what it means to be human. If you like ideas that take their time, you’re in the right place.

While you’re here, a few things I’ve built: Kerouac, a writing app | Post Through It, a solo microblogging tool | Distributism.ai, my MCP platform | Laterware, all the AI news you need | Studio Self, a thought leadership agency for founders x VCs.

You can buy my book Permissionless here.

I’ll be the first to say I was a fan of Tim Ferriss.

Actually, scratch that. I am a fan.

I have all of his books, from The 4-Hour Workweek to Tools of Titans.

So what follows isn’t intended as a hit piece.

But I have a growing sense that the core argument of The 4-Hour Workweek itself - the thesis that we should be creating loops of income-generating work that remove the human from the loop - is both obsolete and dangerous.

The original book was the product of a specific moment: the explosion of online products and services, in a pre-AI, pre-remote-work-mass-adoption era, when time and geographical arbitrage still mattered.

But it’s not 2003 anymore.

It’s 2026, and passivity - whether it’s to do with your income or literally any part of your life - is dead.

The original arbitrage (and why it worked)

What Tim Ferriss actually taught:

You should outsource as much as possible to cheaper labor, automate everything else, and live like a king in Buenos Aires, Thailand, Bali, etc, profiting off the USD value imbalance and letting your business run itself as much as possible.

The advice was to get out of your expensive backyard, uproot, move somewhere cheap, and build a largely autonomous business that printed money while you slept. It was the OG passive income Bible.

The PI businesses of the age were largely informational: selling cheap physical products en masse under your own brand or selling PDFs of your domain knowledge.

They made money because information asymmetry still existed. Simply put: you could know things that other people couldn’t, and you could monetize that knowledge because it was actually in demand.

It was the “Muse” business model: create a low-touch product, automate fulfillment, and reap the rewards. You can still find various grifters pushing this model in 2026.

It no longer works, but it did work for Ferris and the cohorts who came directly after him.

The AI collapse

AI automated the tasks better than any of us ever could; but more than that, it flattened out the arbitrage itself. Every single tactic of the Passive Income gurus is now available to anyone with the cheapest possible AI // LLM subscription. VA work? AI does it for next to nothing, and better than a VA used to. Niche info products? AI can generate 100 in a single run. Dropshipping? Automated. Content farms? Dead. SEO arbitrage? Buried.

The moat, if there was one, was asymmetric effort. But AI removes the asymmetry. If it can be done passively, it can be done by AI, for everyone, digital nomads not required.

The speed of change is critical here too. Passively sitting back to let your business run itself = sitting out one of the fastest-moving periods of tech change in our history - and you’re missing out on every single opportunity that comes with it. The passive income model relied on taking advantage of tech to apply your arbitrage, but the tech is changing fast enough now to make any form of passivity a liability.

If your goal is to sit on a beach and glance at a laptop a few hours a week, you’re functionally behind.

But was any of it true?

Of course, if you pull back the curtain, passive income was never actually passive./ It took massive upfront effort, constant maintenance, algorithmic chasing,n customer service, and reinvention. Tim Ferriss himself worked constantly, putting in vast amounts of effort above and beyond the vaunted four hours, appearing on podcasts, writing books, doing consulting and speaking tours, angel investing, etc. There was nothing passive about the godfather of passive income at all.

And there was nothing passive about the work adopted by his disciples either.

The passive part was just outsourcing the visible work, while you did the invisible work of managing the machinery.

But the machine now runs itself, which means it runs for your competitors too. The only thing left is a commodification race to the bottom.

What replaces passive income? (active leverage)

AI creates infinite supply, meaning the only scarce resource left is human judgment, curation, and trust. If you define active leverage as using AI to amplify your output, not eliminate your involvement, there are massive opportunities that dwarf anything the passive income blogger could have dreamed of.

The goal is no longer 4 hours; it’s 40 hours of high-leverage work that produces 400 hours of impact.

If you’re actually present and accounted for, the power of a frontier model is incredible, and it will pay out asymmetrical rewards; but if you’re chasing passivity and attempting to outsource your entire existence to an LLM, you’ll be arbitraged to fuck by everyone else who still shows up with their brain attached.

And you’ll deserve it.

If you’re still chasing passive income, you’re building an obsolete 2006 business in 2026, and that only ends one way. Working 4 hours a week is more of a red flag than something to celebrate; it means you’ve removed yourself from the loop, abdicating responsibility, and automating yourself into irrelevance.

The irrelevant are replaceable.

And the replaceable are expendable.