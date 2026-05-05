William Randolph Hearst bought the New York Morning Journal in 1895 - and immediately started running stories designed to make his readers furious before they’d finished their breakfast. The pages manufactured a mood, and that mood sold papers.

Three years later, when his correspondent Frederic Remington cabled from Cuba that there was no war to cover, Hearst replied with the line that became his epitaph: “You furnish the pictures, and I’ll furnish the war.”

That was the original sin, and the original business model. Find a target, deliver the outrage daily, harvest the engagement and sell the audience to advertisers.

The economics haven’t changed since 1895.

Walter Lippmann, writing in Public Opinion in 1922, described how a small class of editors and publicists had taken on the job of “manufacturing consent” by deciding which stories would be put in front of the public and to which framings they would be attached. He thought this was, on balance, fine. Most readers, he said, would never have the time or competence to form views from primary sources. Someone had to do the framing.

Someone.

A century on, the framing is automated // the framers are algorithms tuned to a single metric: how long can we keep you scrolling?

Jonah Berger and Katherine Milkman, studying viral content for the Journal of Marketing Research in 2012, found that the emotion most reliably correlated with sharing was high-arousal anger. Neither sadness, contentment or even joy came close; anger was the engine. Every platform, and ever performer that lives on advertising eventually discovers this and bends its product around the discovery.

There is nothing neutral about the feed.

It’s a slot machine built to dispense outrage on whatever schedule keeps you returning. The story in front of you was picked because an algorithm, somewhere, ran the numbers and concluded it would make you feel something corrosive enough to produce a reaction.

Whose ledger does that reaction land on? Theirs. Your time on the platform is sold to advertisers in increments, your annotated rage in the comments trains the recommendation model, your re-share recruits one more person into the same loop, and your dwell time on each story sharpens the algorithm’s prediction of what will hold you next. The feeling moves through you and leaves a residue on the corporate balance sheet. You absorb the cost, and they book the revenue.

Chris Voss, the FBI’s lead international kidnapping negotiator, wrote Never Split the Difference in 2016, on the principle that whoever feels more in a negotiation loses. Across the table from a hostage taker, Voss wouldn't match the emotional temperature of the room; he'd lower it, keeping possession of his own pulse while everyone else lost theirs.

This is a useful posture to steal: you refuse to feel what you’re being told to feel by people whose business model depends on the feeling, and the refusal is procedural. The feeling might turn out to be correct, or it might not; that’s a separate question, evaluated later. Before the feeling arrives in full, you ask: who’s pushing this into my field of view, what do they collect if I take the bait, what’s the response they want from me, and does that response actually serve me?

Call it sequencing.

Feel first and think second, the slot machine wins.

Think first and feel second (or not at all, depending), and the game stops paying out.

Rage is metabolically expensive; borrowed rage even more so. You spend cognitive bandwidth on a quarrel imported from a stranger’s algorithm, then arrive at your own work depleted, with less attention left for the people and projects you’d actually choose. The outrage cycle runs on fuel siphoned from your real life. Mary Oliver asked what you plan to do with your one wild and precious life; for a lot of us the answer, when we’re being honest, is: argue with people we’ve never met about events we can’t influence on a platform whose advertisers are paying for our distress.

But you can, of course, decline.

Tristan Harris, founding the Center for Humane Technology in 2018, framed it as recognising the asymmetry: a thousand engineers on one side of the screen, optimising for your attention; one tired person on the other side, trying to hold their ground.

Stop offering the response the system was built to extract, and watch what shows up in the space the rage used to occupy: the work you’ve been avoiding, the conversation you owe someone you actually care about, the book on your nightstand, the neighbour you’ve been meaning to call back.

The un-cinematic projects that don’t trend and don’t reward you with a hit of validation when you rage-post about them.

AKA: your actual life, previously crowded and smothered by the outrage.