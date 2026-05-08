On 10 December 2025, Cisco Systems closed at $80.25 - finally clearing its dot-com peak from 27 March 2000. And it only took twenty-five years, eight months, and thirteen days. Adjusted for CPI, the stock still trades at roughly half its real 2000 high; meaning anyone who bought at the top has waited a quarter of a century to break even in nominal dollars, and in actual purchasing power, they’re not there yet.

Cisco was arguably one of the most important companies of the dot-com era; routers and switches were the picks and shovels, and they sold the infrastructure everyone else had to buy. They were profitable, and they had actual revenue and customers. The boxes they shipped were as close to indispensable as networking gear got.

And the stock returned a generation of negative real performance.

Hold that thought.

NVIDIA closed last week at a market cap hovering around $5 trillion. The stock trades at more than forty times trailing earnings and an enterprise value of about twenty-four times sales. In a year, the company has added more market value than the entire UK FTSE 100. Retail investors hold it in their pension accounts and their ISAs. Every algorithmic momentum strategy holds it, and so does every passive index fund.

The stock has started behaving like a vote on the future itself.

But if history is any guide, the short version of that future is this: a decade of expected real returns hovering near zero, possibly negative.

The dominant infrastructure provider in a capex supercycle returns less than people think over the decade following peak euphoria, sometimes by enormous margins. There’s never been a clean exception, and there’s no theoretical reason there should be one now.

So: the base rate.

The first great infrastructure capex cycle in the modern industrial era was the American railway boom. Between 1868 and 1873, more than 33,000 miles of track were laid. Steel rails, the air brake, signal telegraphy, federal land grants etc. It was the most ambitious physical buildout the still-young country had ever attempted. And those railways did remake the economy; New York to Sacramento compressed from six months to seven days. The integration of national markets that followed turned Sears, Roebuck and Standard Oil into empires.

But the railways themselves went bankrupt. The Panic of 1873 wiped out more than a hundred railway companies, and the Panic of 1893 took out roughly a hundred and fifty more. By the early twentieth century, the sector was a graveyard of bondholder workouts and federal receiverships. Over the following century, railway equity returns underperformed broad indices so consistently that they’re still considered the textbook case of infrastructure value destruction.

The customers got rich, but the providers got hosed.

The 1920s electrification cycle produced the same outcome. Utility holding companies became the most fashionable equities in the world. They traded at multiples that made their cash flows look ridiculous, and once the crash started in 1929, electric utility holding companies lost more than ninety per cent of their value by 1932. Electrification was real; it changed agriculture and manufacturing.

The industrial value was generational, but the providers got hosed.

In the 1970s and 1980s it was mainframes. IBM was the indispensable compute provider of the post-war era. By the late 1960s it commanded the moat NVIDIA enjoys now; and through the 1980s and 1990s, IBM equity returns were a slow-motion disaster.

Between 1996 and 2000, telecommunications capex rose by more than seventy-five per cent cumulatively. Global Crossing, MCI WorldCom, Lucent, Nortel, AT&T, Qwest, and dozens of others laid roughly 80 million miles of fibre optic cable on the pitch that they were going to wire the planet. They had real customers, and Government policy was at their backs. Analyst models justified pretty much any P/E ratio you wanted.

Eighty-five per cent of the fibre sat dark for a decade. The cost of bandwidth fell by ninety per cent, and the telecom sector collapsed by ninety-two per cent. Twenty-five years on, the index still hasn’t recovered. Nortel went bankrupt. Global Crossing went bankrupt. Lucent had to be absorbed into Alcatel and then again into Nokia. The fibre that survived became the substrate Netflix and Facebook and Google and Amazon used to extract trillions in value.

The customers won, but the providers got hosed.

At its 2000 peak, Cisco traded at a P/E above two hundred and an enterprise value to sales ratio above thirty. The argument for those multiples was that Cisco was indispensable, that internet capex would compound for decades, and that nobody else could deliver what Cisco delivered.

All of that turned out to be true; but the stock still hasn’t recovered.

The shale gas mania of 2010 to 2014 produced the same pattern at smaller scale. Fracking worked, the geology was real, the energy independence was real, and the equity returns for the upstream producers were a serial-killer chart. But Chesapeake Energy went bankrupt. Whiting Petroleum went bankrupt. Shale capex peaked, then collapsed, and then collapsed again.

The technology worked. The providers…well.

You can run this exercise as far back as you want; canal mania in 1840s Britain, the bicycle craze of the 1890s, and the automobile boom that produced more than two hundred US car companies in the 1920s and a Big Three controlling ninety-four per cent of the market by 1955. Aviation in the 1930s. Photovoltaic cells in the 2000s. Each cycle had a real innovation and a defensible thesis for why the dominant infrastructure provider would compound shareholder value indefinitely; each cycle ended with that provider returning less than US Treasuries over the subsequent decade.

Capex cycles almost always overshoot; the economics of competitive bidding for productive capacity all but guarantee that capacity gets built past the point where the marginal unit earns its cost of capital. Builders capture the rents during the build phase, when demand outstrips supply. Once supply catches up, the rents collapse. The customers absorb none of the capex risk; they capture the durable value because they get the productive asset at clearance prices.

In its most recent quarter, four direct customers accounted for sixty-one per cent of NVIDIA’s total revenue; and just two customers accounted for thirty-seven per cent. The same disclosure existed at Cisco around 2000, where the largest customers were the very telecoms that subsequently went bankrupt. Concentration like this is what the late innings of a capex bubble look like; by that point, only a handful of buyers can write cheques big enough to matter, and those buyers know it.

Those four customers are projected to spend somewhere between $700 billion and $725 billion on capex in 2026 alone. To put that in perspective: US telecom capex peaked at roughly 1.2 per cent of GDP in 2000. AI hyperscaler capex is now on track to match that share in a single year, compressed into a sliver of the telecom cycle’s duration and concentrated among four buyers.

Fibre, once laid, lasted forty years. Railways, once built, lasted a century. NVIDIA’s H100 was state-of-art two years ago and is now a generation behind Blackwell. Blackwell will be a generation behind Rubin. Rubin will be a generation behind whatever follows. Hyperscalers are buying assets they’ll write down in three to five years. The capex is enormous and the asset life is short; that math can work for a few years, but it can’t work for a decade.

Google’s TPUs already handle a meaningful share of internal workloads. Amazon has Trainium and Inferentia, Meta has MTIA, and Microsoft has Maia. Broadcom is forecasting $100 billion in AI chip revenue by 2027. TrendForce expects ASIC-based AI servers to hit roughly twenty-eight per cent of shipments in 2026. The CUDA moat matters less for inference than it does for training, and the buyers know this; they’re spending billions to escape the supplier they currently depend on. Every one of them has board-level pressure to reduce NVIDIA’s share of their cost base.

This is the dynamic that killed Cisco’s premium. Customers built their own gear, standards commoditised the function, and white-box switching ate the margin. Cisco the company survived, but Cisco the stock didn’t.

When does the multiple compress on NVIDIA?

In Q1 or Q2 of 2027, one of the four mega-customers will say, on a quarterly earnings call, that its capex growth rate is moderating. They won’t call it a slowdown; it’ll be “rationalisation” or “improving capital efficiency.” That same quarter, MediaTek’s CoWoS wafer allocation from TSMC will have ramped from 20,000 in 2026 to 150,000 in 2027, which is when custom silicon becomes a credible second source. Broadcom’s AI revenue will be tracking towards its $100 billion target; and the market will see, for the first time, that the substitution is starting to happen at scale.

NVIDIA’s forward earnings multiple compresses from twenty-five times to somewhere around twelve to fifteen. Earnings themselves keep growing, possibly substantially, for another year or two. But the algorithmic strategies that bought NVIDIA on momentum will sell it on momentum. Passive flows that pushed it up via S&P 500 weight will pull it down via the same mechanism; and the stock falls fifty to seventy per cent over twelve to eighteen months.

The compounding math does the rest. Even if NVIDIA grows revenue at ten per cent annually for the following decade, an outcome that would still make it one of the great businesses of the era, and one of the greatest of all time, the de-rating from a premium multiple to a normal one eats every cent of that growth and most of the inflation. Actual returns through 2035 settle somewhere between zero and slightly negative.

This is, broadly, what the historical base rate looks like for the dominant infrastructure provider in any capex supercycle. The stock returns nothing while the underlying economy gets remade.

Half of you reading this think I’m wrong because NVIDIA is different. Cisco didn’t have CUDA. Railways didn’t have Jensen. IBM didn’t have a software moat compounding into robotics and simulation and the foundation models that will define the next decade of computing.

Maybe.

I’ll own that possibility.

I’d be a fool not to.

The other half will think I’m wrong because the bubble is bigger than I’m describing. The multiple compression is already overdue, and the customer concentration plus asset depreciation plus ASIC substitution mean the de-rating starts this year.

Also maybe.

What both halves should hesitate before believing is that NVIDIA’s stock will compound from here at the rate it has compounded so far; because the historical base rate for that outcome is roughly nil. Every previous capex supercycle has ended with the dominant provider returning less than cash for the decade following peak. There’s never been an exception, and there’s no theoretical reason there should be one now beyond “trust me, bro.”

NVIDIA’s customers will get artificial intelligence. And their shareholders will get to find out what twenty-five years of waiting feels like.

Selfonomics is published by my lab, Studio Self .