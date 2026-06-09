WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Mitch Teplitsky's avatar
Mitch Teplitsky
8h

I couldn't agree with you more! (Well, I don't mean to be extreme about it - let's just say, I agree~:)

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Macey Shofroth's avatar
Macey Shofroth
7h

"To be normal about things is to preserve a private center that doesn’t get annexed by every passing demand. I can care about this without becoming it. I can improve this without worshiping it. I can be concerned without being consumed. I can participate without surrendering judgment. I can change my mind without staging a conversion narrative. I can be imperfect without making imperfection my brand. I can be serious without being unbearable.

A normal life has room for contradiction."

THAT PART!!!!!

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