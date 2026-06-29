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C A Martinez's avatar
C A Martinez
6h

Agreed, and please reframe the thing about “the way of the Buffalo”

Buffalos were bountied and slaughtered almost to extinction by the US government to take the means of living away from people who relied on them.

It’s not like it was anything “natural.”

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Chakriya Bowman's avatar
Chakriya Bowman
5hEdited

I agree to a limited extent, and find the Pangram excitement a tad puritanical except when applied to writing prize winners — universities have had plagiarism checks for two decades, this is no different. Right now the problem with AI is accuracy and quality. I would be wary of a manual written by AI, I would like it clearly labelled so I could use it with caution. AI is also a truly horrible writer and my brain hurts to read it so I would not pick up a novel that was clearly labelled as written by AI. I would not read Substack articles either — a lot have had AI help and I soldier on, but anything labelled AI I would skip or filter out, just because I don’t enjoy reading it. Once the writing gets better and less predictable I might care less; a lot of people probably care less already. But I’d like it labelled so the rest of us can avoid it as much as possible. So I agree, eventually it will be ubiquitous (it’s already close) but it should also be easy to add a “no AI” filter to Substack for those who wish to avoid it.

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