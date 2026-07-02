WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Virginia's avatar
Virginia
15h

That's appalling and I'm sure it would show on my face if I were asked. Bad enough that the bloody cellphone is constantly interrupting--this is a bridge too far.

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
13h

I apparently don't "get out" much, but I also have no compunction about making it awkward. Any "ai" bro who wants to record our conversational nonsense over coffee isn't someone I'd want to socialize with anyway.

You can ask to record me if you're paying for my time, my coffee, AND my banana bread. Full stop. Otherwise, I reserve the right to accidentally stomp on your Metabans or Bloompin or whatever. Whoopsie!

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