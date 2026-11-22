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You could start a Substack and WordPress blog tonight, pitch your idea on Product Hunt by Friday. Use ChatGPT or Claude to write a book by the weekend or build an app by next week. Add “Founder” or “Author” to your Twitter bio by the day after tomorrow.

Nothing would stop you from doing any of these things.

But you won’t.

Because you don’t give a shit.

And deep down, you know: nobody else is going to give a shit, either.

Starting isn’t the hard part.

Making isn’t the hard part.

Making it matter is the hard part.

And making it matter is making something people give a shit about.

Most people don’t realize that ideas are easy. Sit down with a piece of butcher’s paper and in less time than it takes for your cup of coffee to get cold, you’ll come up with at least half a dozen ideas for apps, products, and books. Tom Haverford knows this. Everyone with “Serial Founder” in their bio knows this.

And the making part is getting easier, too.

So what’s left? Making something people give a shit about.

This is the challenge we’re all up against: more people than ever are making things, but that doesn’t mean more people than ever are listening, reading, or using them. Most of what gets made doesn’t get read, watched, listened to, or used. There aren’t many replies to your posts (four likes, two of your friends). There’s a flat line on your app's analytics page.

And that sucks, because when you put your time, effort, and energy into something, especially when it’s for a long period of time, like a year, and get nothing back, that hurts. At least if people hated what you made, you’d know they took the time to check it out. But when nothing happens, you don’t even know if anyone even saw it.

I’ve made a bunch of stuff on the internet over the years: essays, apps, businesses, and newsletters, and some of it people gave a shit about while other stuff they didn’t. Looking back at both piles, I don’t think it has much to do with talent, luck, or timing. I do think it has a lot to do with a handful of decisions I made before and during making those things.

Here are some of the biggest lessons I’ve learned, and what you can do about them.

1. Care before you ask anyone else to

People will give a shit about your stuff if you give a shit about your stuff first. They’ll be able to tell if you don’t. Maybe they won’t know how to put it into words, but they’ll still close the tab.

We can all tell when someone doesn’t give a shit. I’m sure you’ve come across that blog post that was okay, I guess, but you didn’t really care about it one way or the other.

This is even more important nowadays with AI since anyone can churn out content farms. I run into a lot of would-be creators who want to use AI to automate all their content creation, take away the effort, and still reap the benefits. They want the halo of being a writer without actually having to write anything.

Maybe readers can’t always tell the difference between AI-generated and human-generated content, but they can tell when someone doesn’t give a shit. They notice the generic intro sentence. They notice the advice applies to everyone and no one. They notice there isn’t one hot take the writer would stand their ground on, or one interesting tidbit only they could know about. These are dead giveaways, and readers will pick up on them quicker than you think.

You want to give a shit for your own benefit, too. Because making stuff takes time, and there will be days, especially if it takes months, that you don’t feel like making stuff. There’s almost always a period in a project, usually after you’re halfway done, where you’d rather be doing literally anything else.

I’ve only pushed through that part for projects I gave a shit about. For the others, I found excuses to give up.

Almost no one is going to deeply give a shit about their stuff these days. Especially when they don’t have to. So if you do, that’ll set you apart from nearly everyone else vying for people’s attention.

Do this: Start something new and don’t talk about it for 30 days. Work on it for 30 days in complete silence and blackout conditions. If you can’t keep at something when nobody’s watching, you won’t keep at it when nobody’s watching.

2. Want the verb, not the noun

Tune into any reality TV singing competition, and you’ll see dozens, maybe hundreds, of hopeful young men and women with sparkling eyes gripping a microphone and talking about their dreams. Chances are, almost all of them will tell you they’ve always wanted to be a singer since they were little kids.

Be a singer.

Be.

Rarely, if ever, will they tell you they’ve always wanted to actually sing.

Being a singer, to them, means being famous, making a lot of money, getting that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, watching those judges’ chairs turn around. If they actually wanted to sing, they’d be singing every night of the week in any venue that’ll have them. They’d be writing songs, forming bands, performing at open mics in front of six people, recording songs in their bedrooms. They wouldn’t need a reality TV show to give them permission.

Most of us are like this, too. We think we want to be writers when really we just want to write. We want to put “Founder” in our bios when we actually want to found companies. We want to have written a book. We want to have launched an app.

See, nouns are great because they give us an identity, something to put in our bios, something we can brag about over dinner parties. Verbs, on the other hand, are usually tedious, lonely, and unspectacular. Plenty of us can get nouns temporarily, but only the ones who actually want the verb will be able to hang on to it.

You can probably tell which one you want by thinking about what you fantasize about. If you fantasize about launch day parties, podcast interviews, and other people complimenting you, you want the noun. If you fantasize about yourself hunched over a desk, scratching your head over a gnarly problem, and you like that image, you want the verb.

We all probably fantasize about the noun a little bit. But if that’s all you fantasize about, you’ll give up the moment the verb gets tough.

Do this: Think of your goal in terms of the verb. “Write 500 words a day.” “Ship one feature a week.” “Record a song every Sunday.” If that doesn’t excite you, then you just wanted the noun.

3. Check that you fit this project

Before you start something, ask yourself if you have what it takes to see it through. Not in terms of projects in general, but in terms of this project.

It’s easy to think you do when you first conceive of the idea. That’s when you’re most infatuated with it and can’t imagine doing anything else. You might confuse infatuation with passion and potential. You can’t possibly tell if you’ll still be interested in it a week, let alone months, from now.

Sometimes you’ll find out you can see it through. Other times you’ll find out you can’t. You’ll realize the idea was enough to get you started, but you’re not cut out to finish it. Maybe it requires abilities you’re not willing to cultivate. Maybe you don’t care about the people who’d use it enough to spend years obsessing over them.

That’s okay. Sometimes projects aren’t meant to be finished by us, and that frees us up to do the ones that are. If not this one, then another.

Do this: Make a list of the tedious things you’d have to do to work on your project six months from now. If it’s a newsletter, think about all the posts you’d have to edit and schedule and all the times you’d have to answer the same question from readers. If it’s an app, think about the mountain of customer service emails, bug reports, and one-star reviews. If it’s a book, think about going back and revising a chapter you don’t even like for the third time. If that list gives you hives, maybe this isn’t the project for you.

4. Make it for one person you know

I got some great advice when I was learning how to write. Write for someone you know. It applies to anything you make.

Don’t imagine your audience as an abstract blob of anonymous people. Imagine just one of them. Try to envision their background, their problems, and why they might not be receptive to you. You’ll probably make some different choices when you do that. You might skip the unnecessary preamble since you know they’d get impatient. You might elaborate more on a concept you know they don’t get.

When you make something for everyone, you end up compromising a hundred different ways. You hold back from saying something controversial because some people might be offended. You tack on a feature because maybe some people will want it. You clarify something because maybe some people won’t understand it. All of these decisions seem prudent individually, but combined, they end up creating something no one appreciates.

Social media makes this even trickier because, in theory, anyone could see anything we post there. So we try to make our posts palatable to as many people as possible, compromising until there’s nothing distinctive left.

Do this: Try writing someone’s name at the top of your document or product spec. Now ask yourself what they want from you. What do they need to know that they don’t already? What would grab their attention as they’re scrolling through their feed? What problems would they pay you to solve? If you’re writing a novel, what do you know about their life that would make them care about its characters and setting? And when you’re done, show it to them before anyone else. If they don’t respond, or worse, respond perfunctorily, go back and try again.

5. Put in the hours

Do you want to write a novel that makes people cry? Work hard. Do you want to start a company that changes how people do something? Work hard. Do you want to make a comic that channels all your hopes, dreams, and neuroses? Work hard.

I think we’ve swung too far the other way from hustle culture. Hustle culture is mostly nonsense. People chasing after burnout are wasting their lives.

But some people’s response to hustle culture has been to sneer at anyone who has an ounce of work ethic, and that’s not right either.

No one’s embarrassed by a carpenter for having calluses.

I’ve never accomplished anything by assuming I wasn’t supposed to work hard. Hard work isn’t shameful. I’m not a well-known author or entrepreneur, but I make a living blogging and making products online. I do that by working every day, even when I don’t feel like it.

And working hard doesn’t necessarily mean working a ton every day. It means working even on days when you don’t feel like it. Those are the days that matter the most. Everyone works hard when they’re motivated.

Do this: Decide on a minimum amount of work you can commit to even on your least motivated days. Maybe that’s writing a page, making a git commit, or sketching out a rough draft. Do at least that much every day, and do more when you can.

6. Keep making

People usually don’t discover your writing because of your first blog post, your music because of your first song, or your app because of your first version. But if they do like what they find, they’re more likely to explore your back catalog. And the only way they can discover you is if you keep putting things out there.

It’ll hurt.

It’ll suck.

You’ll learn to hate the silence and the indifference, and some days the void will stare back…

You just have to wake up the next day and grind it out, all over again, come what may.

Do this: Don’t give up if your first project doesn’t take off. You can’t assess your talent based on one data point, just like you can’t assess a musician’s talent by hearing only one of their songs. You’ll also get better at your craft the more you practice it. You won’t develop an understanding of your readers’ tastes and which of your own instincts you can rely on until you start paying attention to how they respond to your work.

Start today

You could start a project today. Seriously. You have (nearly) free software to make it with and (according to that pile of butcher’s paper you’re keeping) ideas for what to make.

What else do you need? Well, a project you’re passionate about, and that’s a good fit for your particular talents and interests, that you want to work on for its own sake instead of just for the accolades you might receive; someone you want to make that project for; consistent effort, even on days when you don’t feel like it; and enough projects that someone who might like your work gets multiple chances to discover it.

Pick a project.

Write down the name of the person you’re making it for at the top of the page.

Work on it until you hit your daily goal, then do it again tomorrow.