WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Rick Barlow's avatar
Rick Barlow
4h

The tendency to mistake excitement for passion, motivation and ability is so important to understand. I still maintain a website, a trademark and multiple urls for a project that I eventually realized was insufficiently interesting for me to continue with. It's barely on life support, since I continue to believe the energy for it will eventually return. At my advanced age, it's almost pitiful that I can't acknowledge the lack of fit.

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