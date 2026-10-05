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Rick Barlow's avatar
Rick Barlow
2h

Another insightful essay. And the corollary effect is nudging me to finally read War and Peace. Thank you.

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Dima Pasechnik's avatar
Dima Pasechnik
4h

OTOH, Genghis Khan invaded Russia with a great success. So successful that it's still resembles the Golden Horde. :-)

The recent Ukrainian invasion of Russia was sort of a success, too - the Golden Horde needed allies from as far as North Korea to put an end to it...

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