After Kasparov lost to IBM’s Deep Blue, he began playing Centaur Chess; each player was permitted a computer and could consult it at any time.

Centaurs were formed of one human and one machine, but freestyle chess tournaments later allowed teams of multiple humans and computers. Kasparov’s bet was borne out: amateurs from New Hampshire beat grandmasters with better hardware by playing better centaur chess, using three regular computers! They figured out how to best use AI’s strengths, calculating many moves ahead while compensating for its weaknesses.

This should be a model for using AI agents in your business. Where centaurs outperform either humans or computers alone, humans leveraging AI agents will outperform those not leveraging them, especially for cognitive work. Where centaurs excel at combining strategic judgment with tactical calculation, AI agents excel at augmenting your judgment with volume and speed.

I predict that the future of work will see a new class of successful super firms - Centaur companies - as small as one or two people, with revenue above the $ 1 B mark, that use AI agents to do most of the work traditionally done by a much larger organization. These firms will leverage AI agents to do most of the work (research, drafting, building, formatting), and their people will focus on directing the agents, quality control, final tweaks, and hitting send.

I predict that the founders of these firms will realize that rather than selling their software to customers, they can use it themselves and sell the output of it: the shortlist of candidates, the market research report, the optimized ad campaign, the restructured organization chart, the translated and summarised contract, the balanced books, the security audit.

They’ll realize that rather than charging customers for access to their software, they can charge for the results they get using it and pocket the difference (currently paid out as salaries).

Customers will be happy to pay for results; after all, that’s what they’ve always really wanted.

Why services firms stopped growing

For the last century, services businesses have struggled to escape a growth trap. Their owners realized that to win more customers, they needed to employ more people; to take on three more clients, they’d need another account manager; or to service five more, they’d need two more designers and a project lead. Their costs grew in lockstep with their revenues; every incremental dollar of revenue required an incremental (and expensive!) employee to deliver it.

Many of these services firm owners discovered, often when they got to about twenty employees, that they were no longer doing the thing they’d started the business to do. Instead, their days were consumed by recruiting, payroll, performance reviews, negotiating leases, and mourning the departures of employees they'd invested so much effort in training. Many of these business owners were making good money, but weren’t enjoying their days. Investors similarly avoided investing in these companies, seeing that their expensive human capital could up and leave at any moment, taking with it the know-how required to generate revenue.

Software firms escaped this trap, at least in theory. Write the code once, sell it a million times! Investors flocked to software businesses, offering founders heroic valuations and a generation of would-be entrepreneurs elected to chase software dreams instead of agency work.

Customers of these software-as-a-service firms, though, often found themselves ensnared in a trap of their own. They paid for accounting software, then still had to employ bookkeepers to do their accounting. They paid for email marketing software, then still had to figure out how to generate leads, write compelling emails, analyze results, and iterate. Often customers paid for the software, then paid again (in salaries) to get the results they’d bought the software to achieve. Sometimes customers didn’t even get those results; you know the ones I’m talking about…

What changed

More and more of the work these businesses used to hire people to do can now be accomplished by agents (researching a market, writing a report, drafting landing pages (all ten of them!), reconciling transactions, distilling insights from hundreds of customer calls, generating lists of qualified prospects, formatting presentation decks, auditing a contract for inconsistencies against a master template); the list goes on and on. And instead of paying for this work in salaries, entrepreneurs are paying in tokens, receiving in minutes work that once took days.

These entrepreneurs are discovering they can land five more customers without adding five more employees, instead leveraging the army of agents they’ve already assembled. Their revenues are increasing while their costs stay flat; they’re making software company margins selling services!

Their customers are thrilled; instead of learning to use another piece of software or onboarding another employee, what they actually wanted (the positioning statement! the accounting! the customer insights!) just magically appears. These customers didn’t want to buy positioning software; they wanted a positioning statement. Now someone’s telling them, “We can have a positioning statement, website and messaging ready for launch in two weeks!” instead of “Our software will help you write your positioning statement!” The former is far easier to visualize, put a budget behind, show to the board, and feel excited about.

The most insightful software entrepreneurs over the next decade will figure this out early; instead of licensing their software to customers, they’ll keep it in-house, use it to generate services, and sell those instead.

And the great news: with existing LLMs and some elbow grease, you, too, could be in business within weeks.

What you keep and what you give the agents

Aspiring centaurs should think carefully about which piles of tasks they’re delegating to their growing armies of agents and which they’re keeping for themselves. On the one hand there’s research, drafting, generating variations, formatting, data wrangling, summarising, checking off items, sending follow-ups, transcribing conversations, tracking document versions, and on and on. These tasks take up the lion’s share of hours in most service businesses, and are (almost universally) the tasks that burn out junior team members.

On the other hand, there’s figuring out what your customer actually needs (which isn’t always what they said they need), choosing between the ten drafts your agent wrote (and being able to explain why), spotting the potentially lawsuit-inducing claim, the incorrect figure, the sentence that sounds correct but doesn’t mean anything. Talking to the customer, gauging their mood, disagreeing when you need to, and saying what they need to hear (they did hire you for a reason!). Putting your name to the work and taking responsibility for it.

The second set of tasks isn’t very time-consuming, but accounts for the bulk of the value customers are receiving (and paying for!) from service businesses; it’s just that previously it was hard to disentangle it from the services themselves, since it was usually mixed in with hundreds of other hours of work. Now that the marginal cost of those hundreds of hours of work is approaching zero, entrepreneurs are finding that they can sell that value almost stand-alone.

Notice that the amateur players who outsmarted their software in chess tournaments used exactly the same division of labor, letting the software do what software does best and keeping the tasks that made them indispensable. They had a clear sense of what work should be done by humans and what should be done by machines. Don’t make their mistake.

Which services fit

What kinds of services are businesses particularly amenable to centaur-ification? Ones where the end product is tangible enough for the customer to evaluate, the process for creating it can be articulated, and customers are currently willing to pay a premium because it requires a significant time investment.

There are lots of candidates! Here are a few:

Bookkeepers could perform month-end account closing for 40 customers rather than 8

Researchers could produce a competitor analysis in three days instead of three weeks

Editors could edit videos or podcasts overnight

Recruiters could provide a ranked list of recommended candidates and comments on each

Consultants could provide founders with a done-for-you content strategy, including a quarterly long-form article, regular blog posts, and a newsletter

Lawyers could provide a first-pass review of contracts at a set price point, with all pages checked by a lawyer

Grant writers, language translators, customer service reps, and so on.

What kinds of services businesses are less amenable to centaur-ification?

Services where what the customer is really buying is your physical presence, like live coaching or workshops. Sure, AI agents might be able to help with parts of the preparation, but ultimately customers are paying for your time, and you can’t scale your time.

Avoid any services where the work you do can’t be described in a way that makes sense to your customers, vague ‘strategy’ or ‘consulting’ work with no discernible endpoint, for example. Customers will have difficulty understanding what it is they’re buying, and you’ll have difficulty delegating tasks to agents if you can’t figure out what those tasks are. Instead, try to transform your service into something with a definite deliverable.

How to become one

Here’s what I’d suggest, starting this month.

Choose one service or deliverable that you already provide well, one with a definite endpoint that customers could plausibly be asked to evaluate (podcast editing, competitor analyses, messaging guides for brands, monthly investor updates, sequences of sales emails, etc.). Write down all the steps involved in providing this service. Open a document and list every action you take to provide this service, from first contact with the customer to delivery of the final product. Chances are you’ll end up with between 20 and 40 steps. Chances are you won’t have written them all down before because you perform many of them unconsciously, which is likely why you’ve never been able to successfully delegate the service to another human being. Go through the list and label each task as either ‘labor’ or ‘judgment.’ Be honest with yourself! You may think that, say, formatting slides is a judgment task, but in reality it’s a labor task that just requires a certain amount of perseverance. And don’t assign final judgment on things like ‘tone’ to AI agents unless you truly believe they’re as good as you are (you don’t, yet). For each labor task, create an AI agent that’s good at that task, starting with the one that currently takes up the most time. Give the agent an extremely well-crafted prompt, show them examples of your own past work, and iterate until you’re happy with the results (happy = only requiring light editing on your part). Then move on to the next labor task. Don’t worry about developing some kind of bespoke platform; all you really need are some well-crafted prompts, a shared folder of exemplars, and access to an LLM you trust. Test the full process out on some work for yourself or a friendly customer before you try to sell it to others. You’ll quickly discover the tasks you mischaracterized, the agents whose prompts need further work, and the points where one agent’s work needs further clarification before it can be handed to another agent. Start charging customers by the deliverable, not by the hour. By charging for the deliverable, you retain the value of all the time you save with AI. By charging hourly, you give it all away. Customers will likely appreciate this change too; they’ll know what they’re getting and how much it costs upfront. Make sure there’s a judgment step at the end where you review everything before it goes to the customer, and never skip this step! This is a huge part of what customers are paying for. The minute you start sending customers work that hasn’t been reviewed by you, you’ve effectively become a software business (without any of the VC funding, unfortunately). Scale by adding customers before you add employees. As your business grows, look for ways to further improve the quality and reliability of your AI agents. Only add employees when you hit judgment bottlenecks, and when you do, look for people with great judgment (not necessarily great ‘producers’).

Building a reputation

Everyone has (or soon will) access to the same underlying technology. That includes your competitors. And when everyone has access to the same tech, the value of ‘vanilla’ work created with that tech approaches zero as customers realize they can generate a serviceably-good first cut of pretty much anything themselves for a couple of dollars.

Which means people will pay you for your judgment, track record, and accountability. They’ll pay you because you’ve done it a hundred times before, you know what ‘good’ looks like in their space, and you’ll answer the phone if something goes wrong.

This used to matter much less. Customers could assess the capability of a service business by looking at the size of their team, ‘they’ve got 50 account managers so they must be pretty good!’, but now businesses with only two Centaurs could match that capability, so customers will look for other signals of quality: the quality of your writing, your reputation with other customers, whether anyone they respect has good things to say about you, etc.

This is why it’s so important for Centaurs to cultivate a reputation: by publishing your views on your domain, sharing (with permission!) examples of your work, and building your personal brand online, you can become the kind of business a customer hands their next big launch to without even meeting you first. Faceless Centaurs will be forced to compete on price with everyone else who also has access to LLMs; Centaurs with reputations will be able to charge what their services are actually worth.

A different mindset

So that’s it! That’s all there is to it! Everyone can do this today!

Well… almost. Because, unfortunately, most people won’t, for understandable, human reasons.

If you’re a maker, you probably take a certain amount of pride in actually doing the work yourself. You enjoy the grind. You enjoy being the one who sweats the details late into the night to make sure everything is just right. You probably don’t feel great about using AI to generate a first draft because it feels like you’re either a) cutting corners or b) admitting that the thing you prided yourself on (and probably spent years honing) wasn’t actually all that special.

But think about it like this: your judgment and taste are more valuable now because you can apply them to fifty projects, not five. You’re like the film director (not personally operating each camera) or the newspaper editor (not personally writing each article) whose role is to make sure everything their team ships is awesome. Except your team is made of agents.

If you’re a manager, on the other hand, you probably derive some status from the size of your team. You might feel diminished by the idea of only having one other person working with you. Investors (and friends, family, significant others…) may perceive a two-person startup as having a correspondingly tiny ambition.

But think about it like this: the best metric isn’t team size; it’s revenue per team member (and maybe also: % of your time spent doing work you’re proud of and whether your customers keep coming back). Two Centaurs who delight a hundred customers have accomplished more than a hundred Centaurs who barely satisfy a hundred customers while their CEO is too busy attending meetings to actually talk to any of them.

Centaurs will also have to relinquish some control. They’ll release products that are mostly created by AI. They’ll catch most (but not all!) problems before their customers do, just like when they delegated to other humans. They’ll implement systems they don’t totally grok at first and iteratively improve them afterward. People who need to control every last pixel will hate it. People who care more about outcomes for their customers than personally contributing every last bit of work themselves will thrive.

What your agency will look like in one year

You and possibly a co-founder. A suite of AI agents that can do market research, content generation, media production, and customer reporting based on detailed job descriptions and a corpus of your past best work. 10-40 customers paying fixed prices for well-defined products or services. No office, no middle management, no hiring process.

Your mornings will be spent hacking // building anything you want. Your afternoons will be spent inspecting, editing, and otherwise improving work done by AI agents, and thinking about how best to instruct AI agents. A few hours per week of content creation (this is how you’ll acquire customers). A couple hours per week of meetings (there will be a few). Actual vacations (because you’ll only need to be on call for inspection tasks, not all tasks).

You’ll keep most of the revenue your agency bills (because there won’t be many employees to pay). You’ll do more of the work you originally got into the profession to do (because you won’t be doing management and operations). Your customers will receive higher quality products or services faster than they did from the bloated agency they left to hire you.

How to get started

Choose one product or service that you offer. Break it down into steps. Automate the most onerous manual labor step with an AI agent. Offer the end-to-end product or service to a customer for a fixed price. Repeat until the entire product or service is automated end-to-end, except for your inspection and editing. Repeat with another product or service. Repeat with another customer. Etc.

In a matter of months, you’ll have an AI-powered agency offering products or services that would have required a team of ten to deliver a year ago, and you’ll have empirical evidence (in the form of delighted customers and fat profit margins) that the Centaur Model works for you. Even better, you’ll have a head start on other agencies because you’ll have learned a bunch of hard-won lessons about how to effectively collaborate with AI agents that they haven’t. Those that follow you will spend the next couple of years playing catch-up with those that got a head start figuring out how best to collaborate with AI agents.

Remember those amateurs that won that chess tournament? They weren’t the best chess players. They just had the best process for collaborating with chess engines, and they developed it before anyone else bothered. You can develop your process this month by following the steps above, starting with just one product or service and one customer.