The following is the introduction for my new book, Heretics for Hire: How to Get Paid to Disagree. I wrote this over the course of the last year, as a way to put into words my approach to most of the folks I work with. I think it’s a useful framework. I hope you do, too.

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Harvard Business School and several other universities partnered with Boston Consulting Group to run an experiment with 758 of its consultants. Some of them were given access to GPT-4, while others were left to work the old-fashioned way. Everyone was then given assignments similar to the kind they bill for.

For instance, the consultants were asked to develop a product concept for a new shoe targeting an underserved consumer segment, then select the best idea, develop a go-to-market strategy, and create a press release. Those who had the chatbot completed more work in about a quarter less time, and their answers were graded about 40 percent higher. If you’re a consultant, I’m sorry. Take a drink.

But wait; there’s more.

In a second assignment, the consultants were asked to develop a business case on which brand a CEO should invest in. They were given a financial data spreadsheet and a pile of interview notes from within the company. The case was designed so that if you used only the data, you would conclude one thing, and if you picked up on a few key insights from the interview notes, you would conclude the opposite.

So to get to the right answer, the consultants needed to pay close attention to the notes and spot contradictions to the obvious narrative.

Once again, BCG provided consultants with a chatbot for some of them to use. This time, performance suffered as a result of its use. Consultants that were given the chatbot scored between 60 and 71 percent (depending on which sub-group they were in) versus 84.5 percent for those who didn’t use the chatbot. Consultants that used the chatbot generally accepted what seemed like reasonable, nicely phrased suggestions at face value and submitted them. Sometimes it was beautifully written. It was still incorrect. Interestingly, consultants that used ChatGPT in the shoe exercise generated 41 percent less diverse ideas compared to those that didn’t use ChatGPT.

The average is free

For consultants (and other professionals), what this means is that clients can get ChatGPT-level answers on demand. They can ask for help pricing their product, launching their newsletter, structuring their sales team, figuring out how to break into a new market, etc. ChatGPT will provide them with an average of all content written on those subjects, nicely packaged and formatted with headers. The average is decent. It’s safe. Boring, but safe.

Nothing ChatGPT says will hurt you. But it will never thrill you, either. You won’t find any glaring errors. But you also won’t find anything ChatGPT hasn’t already regurgitated for your competitor.

For most of its existence, a subset of consulting firms, agencies, coaching and advisory businesses, etc. made their buck by packaging the average. Consultants packaged the average by aggregating information, contextualizing it for their client, and sending back a PowerPoint. Agencies executed the average by doing what everyone else did. Coaches sold the average through frameworks. Freelance writers made their living writing about the average. Analysts were hired to distill down the average.

And that was okay. That was good work. Those businesses helped clients. Those consultants, analysts, agencies, etc. provided real value. Except now…their clients can do that work themselves. They have access to ChatGPT and can aggregate, synthesize, and contextualize information by themselves. Probably before lunch.

In fact, they’ve probably done exactly that already. Your prospect likely asked ChatGPT the very question they’re about to ask you on your upcoming discovery call. Then, after you send them your proposal, they’ll probably paste it into ChatGPT and ask it to point out anything you missed. If your proposal mirrors what ChatGPT would’ve said…why are they paying you? If it has a couple nuggets ChatGPT missed…why are they paying you so much?

You know this already. Even if you’re out here tweeting that generative AI “is an exciting opportunity for our industry,” you know it. You’ve noticed clients balk at paying for work that’s easily characterized as aggregation, synthesis, and application of “best practices.” You’ve watched them demand less work, faster. You’ve seen once-friendly prospects hit you with, “let me take this offline and chew on it a bit” when two years ago, they would’ve jumped on board immediately.

You have options. You can discount to compete with ChatGPT (you’ll lose; you can’t charge less than $20 a month and be available any time your client wants to chat). You can tack “AI” in front of your service (AI-powered strategy anyone?) and hope to run out your competitors on the clock (you’ll get a leg up…probably for 18 months). Or you can provide clients with something ChatGPT can’t.

What clients will pay for

Let’s circle back to those BCG consultants. Remember how the chatbot provided a reasonable and well-articulated…incorrect response? Remember how those that bucked the trend and said, “That doesn’t sit right with me. Let me dig in a little deeper…” were able to land on the right response?

We pay those people handsomely. Those people that read through our carefully crafted proposal and say, “This is a bad idea because…” and are right.

Executives and leaders today have more than enough decent strategy, market analysis, and business plans. They’re swimming in them, really. Nicely formatted. Seems like it makes sense (until you dig deeper). Synthesized from the same sources executives’ ChatGPT digests. Echoes of what they already believed.

What they lack is someone to tell them their carefully considered, well-researched business plan is crap. And why.

Be that person. Get paid for it.

The word heretic

When people hear the word heretic, they think of a person chained to a stake. But originally, the word was much milder. It comes from hairesis, which is Greek for “choice.” Originally, a heretic was someone who made a choice. Whereas everyone else took the entire faith, the heretic kept the parts that were true and discarded the ones that were not.

Heretics do the same thing in any field. They go through the commonly accepted ideas in the field and keep the ones that are true, while discarding the ones that have failed. Then they inform the people who are about to put their money on the line.

The internet is full of people who have mistaken heresy for being an asshole.

A heretic is not a contrarian. A contrarian is just someone who argues against the popular opinion in a room to get attention. Sometimes they get lucky and are right. But most of the time, they are just selling their personality, and people figure it out after one project.

A heretic is not a crank. Cranks argue against the popular opinion and refuse to state what they would accept as a counterargument. Any evidence that shows they are wrong is evidence of a conspiracy. Cranks are impossible to work with, because they are impossible to persuade.

Heretics disagree for reasons that they can demonstrate. They have observed evidence that others in their field have not. They can also state what it would take to persuade them. Anyone who can state what it would take to change their mind is someone you can trust.

Why heretics get fired on the inside and hired from the outside

When an organization is about to adopt a bad strategy, they already have people on staff who know that the plan is bad. The engineers know that the launch date is unrealistic. The sales team knows that the new pricing will drive away the best clients. The analysts three levels down know the numbers from the company they plan to acquire don’t add up. And, in fact, these people often point this out.

The executive leadership then thanks these people, ignores them, and labels them “not a team player.” Some of these people get fired. The rest learn to shut up.

Then, a year later, the same leadership hires an outside organization, pays them a lot of money, and finds out what the engineer could have told them for free.

This happens for reasons of self-preservation. When an insider dissents, leadership sees it as an attempt to seize power or disloyalty. When they hear they are wrong from their own organization, it is embarrassing. But when they hear it from their own consultant, it is what they paid for. Outsiders who disagree aren’t threatening. They aren’t after anyone’s job and will be gone in six weeks. It’s much easier for leadership to hear from outsiders what they cannot afford to hear from their own staff.

Some organizations get this right and institutionalize it. Some churches have a person in charge of arguing against every saint candidate. Some intelligence organizations have a group dedicated to arguing against their own arguments. Organizations that don’t institutionalize it fire their own dissenters, and buy it from outsiders.

You can use this as a business model. You can find organizations that need a heretic but can’t hire one, and sell them the things their own staff isn’t allowed to say.

What it’s like to be a heretic

Being a heretic isn’t nearly as dramatic as the word suggests. Most of the time, this is what it looks like.

A business leader is about to approve a business strategy. Maybe this is a product launch, a new pricing model, an acquisition, a reorganization, or a major marketing investment. The strategy was produced either by their own organization or by a well-known consultancy. It looks good. Everybody in the room seems confident. But something about the plan just feels a bit off to the business leader, and they aren’t sure why. None of the team members are willing to point out that it’s a bad idea.

You get the strategy a couple of weeks before they decide, and you go through it in detail. You pay attention to the details that nobody else reads. You talk to the people most closely involved with the strategy, who see the problems before they happen. You compare the major assumptions of the strategy to your experience with other organizations, other industries, and the data. And somewhere along the way, you find the assumption that’s wrong.

Then present your executive summary to the executive in writing. Lay out your data and be explicit about what would change your mind. You might recommend they proceed with the changes, or you might recommend they don’t. Or you might endorse the plan. Either way, the executive will move forward with much more conviction than before—because they know you made a concerted effort to debunk the plan and failed.

You charge based on the value at stake, not based on how long the work takes. If the decision is worth millions, you charge for a two-week analysis accordingly.

You do need to know:

what areas you can competently debunk, how to ensure you’re right before debunking an idea, and where to find executives who need debunkers.

What this book will not do

This book is about disagreeing with your client in ways that will earn you more money.

It’s also about disagreeing with your entire industry.

It’s not being contrarian for its own sake, nor is it making inflammatory statements to generate attention.

Being paid to dissent against received wisdom requires three skills:

Understanding your industry deeply enough to know where consensus is wrong.

Having the guts to say so to your paying clients.

Exercising enough restraint to know when you’re wrong before you embarrass yourself in public.

Once you have all three, you can start getting paid for your knowledge, rather than your time.

Who this book is for

Consultants and advisors (people whose primary offering is advice)

Agencies (consulting firms that also produce stuff)

Freelance writers and analysts (especially if you’re worried ChatGPT will take your job)

Coaches (people who make their living selling frameworks and methodologies)

Anyone thinking of striking out on their own

This book will show you how to

Spot consensus beliefs in your industry that are flat out wrong

Test your contrarian ideas without betting your business on them

Turn your contrarian insights into offers people will happily pay for

Find and attract clients who are actively looking for what you have to offer (even if they don’t know it yet)

Deal with pushback, anger, and disagreement from potential clients

Admit when you’re wrong without losing credibility

Avoid becoming the consensus you railed against

Why disagreement pays

Contrarianism isn’t enough.

There’s a reason that contrarianism-as-identity doesn’t last long:

Contrarians are regularly and spectacularly proven wrong

Contrarians are usually disagreeing for the sake of disagreeing

Contrarianism-as-identity is ultimately a one-trick pony (“I’m right and you’re wrong!”)

Contrarians-as-service providers burn through clients quickly, because once they’ve proved your first assumption wrong, why would you hire them again?

Hot takes aren’t enough either.

Hot takes are easy (ChatGPT could spit out a thousand of them!). And they’re usually wrong.

Instead, you need what I’m calling heresies:

Opinions that fly in the face of received wisdom

That are provable (or at least testable)

That are probably right (or at least more correct than the consensus)

The dissenter’s dilemma

There’s something of a paradox here:

People pay well for dissent, because dissent is costly for dissenters

The willingness to incur those costs is what enables dissenters to charge

Sometimes you’ll be proven wrong (publicly!)

Your willingness to incur those costs is what makes you credible

You must be willing to:

Be thought of as arrogant (this very book will infuriate some people!)

Lose clients (some people won’t want to hire a heretic)

Be proven wrong (you will be, sometimes in public, and with your name attached)

If that idea horrifies you, maybe consider becoming a wedding DJ instead.

How this book works

Part One: Why Disagreement Pays

Why dissenters get paid

What separates heretics from contrarians and cranks

Why companies hire heretics (and how you can cultivate dissent internally)

Part Two: Find Your Heresy

Where heresies come from

How to conduct a Heresy Audit of your own industry (and discover consensus beliefs that are demonstrably false)

How to test your heresies (without making your entire brand depend on them)

Part Three: Sell It

Pricing dissent

Five kinds of Dissenter’s Offers (that anyone can sell!)

Finding clients who need heresy (before they know they’re looking for one)

Part Four: Stay a Heretic

Dealing with dissent

What to do when you’re proven wrong (publicly!), and how to preserve client trust

Avoiding becoming the new consensus

Stories and examples abound. So do actionable ideas, worksheets, sales scripts you can lift straight out of the pages of this book, fifteen-minute-per-week practices, and more. (There is also an appendix with all the worksheets and tools collected in one place.)

No PhD required. No Twitter following required. No publishing contract required.

In fact, none of the heretics profiled in these pages were particularly well-known when they started dissenting. One worked at a rocket company. One was a young doctor in Western Australia. One labored away in a small investment firm in Boston.

All of them paid attention to what everyone else glossed over. And all of them could prove it.

If you’ve ever sat through a strategy meeting, nodding along politely while everyone agreed on a course of action you privately thought was misguided…

If you’ve ever driven home afterwards, kicking yourself for not speaking up…

If you’ve ever told yourself it was diplomacy, when really you were afraid of jeopardizing the account…

…you have plenty of raw material for heresy already.

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