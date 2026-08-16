🍕 I’m JA Westenberg. I write essays about technology, philosophy, productivity, and what it means to be human. If you like ideas that take their time, you’re in the right place.

While you’re here, a few things I’ve built: Kerouac, a writing app | Post Through It, a solo microblogging tool | Distributism.ai, my MCP platform | Laterware, all the AI news you need | Studio Self, a thought leadership agency for founders x VCs.

You can buy my book Permissionless here.

Productivity systems are mostly built around the same basic assumption: that you are an intellectual delinquent.

Your productivity sucks because, really, you suck. If you’re drowning, it’s your fault and your fault alone. You are failing to track your work, manage your knowledge, and garden your ideas.

It’s a human problem, and you’re the human, so it’s your f**king problem.

The solution for almost every stack is to give you a better inbox and a smarter database, a richer capture system, and more tags. The pressure, of course, is still on you. You have to maintain a second brain and a third dashboard, and you have to become more responsible for the growing stack that now surfaces everything, and makes every scrap feel like something you owe a response to.

Epictetus was a freed slave who used a rented room as his classroom, where he taught philosophy and shaped an almost embarrassing amount of modern thought.

And the poor blighter did it without Obsidian, without a PKM, and without any AI agent to manage his second brain (bad luck). He didn’t even believe that capture itself was the right problem; his system started instead with a simple question.

What is yours to manage?

Epictetus focused on three things: your judgments, your desires, and your decisions; in particular, he emphasized choosing what to pursue, what to turn down, what to keep, and what to cut out completely.

Everything outside that circle is neither your circus nor your monkeys.

Everyone else’s actions, opinions, ideas, annoyances, traumas, outrages, and emotional dysregulation don’t actually need to concern you at all. Neither do the various algorithms you can’t reshape or the markets you can neither predict nor control, or the emails someone else marked urgent based on their needs and their deadlines. None of these things belong to you, and it’s not your job to try to own them.

The Stoics called this the dichotomy of control; the YouTube philosopher squad might call it a lifehack. I call it a damn good way to avoid going insane while still getting through a to-do list.

What the Apps Are Selling

Apps like Notion, Obsidian, Linear, and Todoist, as well as every version of GTD, are designed to solve logistical problems. They assume everything that comes your way is important and help you process it faster. If a colleague’s project is off track and you receive an email, the system helps you capture, prioritize, and respond. If your manager asks for a status update on Slack, the tool helps you find the right information. The idea behind all these features is that you should manage everything that comes your way.

Epictetus disagrees at the premise level. The email, the notification, the project that isn’t yours but has somehow been made to feel like yours: these are weather. You can dress for weather. You can decide whether to go outside. But you still don’t control the weather; you decide your response to it, but tracking it carefully doesn’t give you control. It gives you a more detailed picture of something that was never in your jurisdiction.

The issue with capture systems is that capturing something makes it yours. When you write something down, you’re accepting it as your responsibility.

You turn it from just background noise into a task.

By capturing it, you’re agreeing to handle it.

The Filter He Built

Before you track something, you ask, “Is this mine?”

Does it fall inside my jurisdiction, meaning my judgments and my actions?

If yes, it enters the system.

If no, you don’t capture it, you don’t feel bad about not capturing it, and you don’t build a project called “deal with this somehow” that sits in your review list for eleven weeks.

Modern work is organized to continuously blur this boundary.

Your inbox is someone else’s output queue. Your task list is partly your goals and partly other people’s requests, and the system doesn’t distinguish between them. A good project management tool will surface every dependency, every blocker, and every nagging worry, every performative tweak and “I Wonder If” - because the tool’s implicit theory is that awareness equals capability. If you can see it, you can address it, so you should address it.

Epictetus built his system under conditions where the most important facts of his external life were beyond any influence he could exercise: his legal status, his owner’s decisions, the terms under which he worked and lived. He couldn’t productivity-hack his way to freedom; the levers weren’t his to pull. The only domain he owned was internal: what he chose to pursue, what he refused to want, how he interpreted his situation.

Most people mistake the number of things coming at them for the number of things they’re actually responsible for.

These are not the same.

But the apps don’t make that clear.

What You’re Actually Responsible For

In Epictetus’s system, you’re responsible for what you agree to, what you refuse, and the actions that come from those choices. When you get a message, you decide if it needs your response or if it’s something that will sort itself out (or not, but it’s still not yours). If it’s yours, you respond. If not, you don’t track it, save it for later, or add it to a maybe list. You just move on.

This sounds like negligence from the outside. If you’re a senior engineer and a colleague’s architecture decision will create downstream problems, surely you should track it, flag it, follow up. Epictetus would draw a sharper line. Your judgment that the decision is wrong: that’s yours, and you act on it once, clearly, directly. Their decision about what to do with your input: that’s theirs.

You could call this the Jurisdiction Method. Before you decide to track something, ask: whose responsibility is this? If it’s yours, take action. If it belongs to someone else, you might influence it, but you don’t own it, and you shouldn’t let it take over your attention just because you’re tracking it.

The reason this system outperforms the apps has nothing to do with throughput efficiency. You’ll probably respond to fewer things. You’ll miss some status updates you were meant to have seen. You’ll decline some requests that could have been met.

All of these are a worthy tradeoff for a defensible boundary around what failure means. You failed if you acted against your own judgment. You failed if you refused to engage when engagement was genuinely yours to give.

You didn’t fail because someone else’s project slipped, or because the algorithm deprioritized your content, or because the market moved in a direction you couldn’t predict.

Most people feel “behind” because they’ve taken on responsibility for things that were never theirs.

If that describes you, you should be asking:

Is this mine?

If it is, you know what to do.

If it isn’t, no system in the world will make the doing easier.