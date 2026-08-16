WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
1h

🤣 You're not wrong. My new favorite sentence is: I'm not going to do that.

Philosophically, it's the productivity kin to Adlerian psychology. 👏 Engaging in the brutal separation of tasks and ruthlessly focusing only on what are your tasks is deeply freeing. Maybe Epictetus was reincarnated as the man who rejected Freudian psychology?

I will note [ironically] my todo list app has a "Won't Do" feature which is almost redundant, in my opinion, because it also has a delete feature … but I guess some productivity hacker thought it would be cool to keep track of the shit they chose not to do? 🤪

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Ravit Dung's avatar
Ravit Dung
1hEdited

There’s a personality component to the ability to ignore what you can’t control. If you’re ambitious and give a shit, enterprise environments can make that incredibly hard because so much outside your control still affects the outcome. Part of productivity might be choosing an environment where you don’t have to spend so much energy filtering yourself.

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