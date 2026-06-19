WESTENBERG

WESTENBERG

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Tom Hadley's avatar
Tom Hadley
13h

I've read a ton of your articles and I've never heard of Ryan Holiday. To your audience, he's the one with all the catching up to do :)

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Amy's avatar
Amy
12h

For what it's worth, Ryan Holiday has never done much for me (if anything, he actually put me off Stoicism for a while) but your articles have made a genuine difference in my life. I'm just one person, but I'm a grateful one!

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