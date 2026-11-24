After 30, unless you lift heavy things regularly, you lose muscle mass every year.

You wake up to 40 unread emails. You haven’t called your friends since spring. If they remember you, they remember someone else - someone you used to be. Customers leave without explanation. Ideas that could have helped thousands languish in notebooks you haven’t opened in months.

Nothing above is your fault.

To a degree - it’s nature.

But doing something about it is up to you.

The physicist’s term for disorder is entropy. Entropy can be fought off, but only if you continually pour energy into a system. Cease, and you’ll fall behind. Clean your room, and a week later socks litter the floor. Make a pot of coffee, answer the phone, and twenty minutes later you’re still drinking it, cold. Plant tomatoes, neglect weeding for a month, and when you return, thistles await.

We all succumb to entropy. Even billionaires. Even the world’s largest companies—every quarter they shed customers and spend millions clawing them back. Even governments—they let bridges deteriorate, only to shell out ten times more later to build replacements.

Which is why I like to operate under the assumption of entropy.

Assume that everything you create will degrade over time. Budget time, energy, and resources to maintain what matters. If you fall behind, expect to lose ground. And when you do lose ground, don’t act surprised.

Paradoxically, assuming entropy has made my life less surprising.

We love beginnings—weddings, new homes, business launches, job changes, ink on contracts—but not endings. No one throws a party celebrating a decade of date nights, their fortieth oil change, or a company founder who has spent ten years answering customer support emails each morning. We hand out awards to bridge builders, but can’t name the bridge inspectors.

We’re bad at noticing gradual changes—the battery that degrades over six months (but the day the car won’t start registers), friendships that wither over a year (but the day a friend stopped returning calls registers).

And we’re optimists. When we start things, we envision the end product, and we envision it in all its glory…

Decay is the default

You spend six months getting in shape, and six months sitting on the couch takes you most of the way back. Twenty pounds off, twelve pounds creep back on without you noticing. A bad quarter, and that sleep schedule you worked so hard to perfect slips away. It’s not that doctors don’t understand the hard work that went into getting you healthy. They just know that staying healthy takes work too.

You spend a Sunday cleaning the kitchen, and by Wednesday night you’re elbow-deep in pots and pans again. Fix one thing around the house, and something else will inevitably break. Bleached fence you just painted. Bathroom door that’s developed a squeak. Leaky faucet you thought you fixed. People who think owning a house means they’re done working on it are the ones who get frustrated on their weekends. People who know there will always be something to do around the house are people who fix things on their weekends.

Free trials you forget about and end up paying for two years later. Savings accounts that inch closer and closer to zero in real terms thanks to inflation. January budgets that are abandoned by April. People who think not paying attention to their finances means standing still are inching their way backward.

Friends you don’t talk to anymore and discover a year later have moved away. Partners who stop asking each other questions and start leaving important things unsaid. Grudges that build from disagreements you never addressed. Friendships aren’t usually ended with a bang. They fizzle away from a lack of attention.

Languages you studied in school and have mostly forgotten by the time you’re thirty. Writing that gets harder the longer you go without doing it.

Imagine a boat owner who buys a boat and doesn’t realize there will be a monthly payment for years to come. Or a podcast host who launches a show without expecting to have to record a new episode every week for who knows how long. Most people understand this intuitively, of course. But for everything else, they envision a spotless kitchen, a full client list, a newsletter read by fifty thousand people, and a body they’re proud of. What they don’t envision is coming back to that kitchen every week for the rest of their lives. Coming back to write another issue of the newsletter. Recording another episode of the show when they don’t feel like it. Maintaining that body for as long as they live.

When the bill finally comes due, some people treat it like an emergency. Others feel betrayed. Still others take it as evidence that they’re failures. But of course it was part of the deal all along. It’s just that nobody told you. So I will: Decay is the default.

If you stop talking to people, you find it’s harder to strike up a conversation next time. Musicians practice scales every day, because their fingers will forget. If you stop selling, you’ll find it hard to get going again.

In your job, if you write documentation on a process, your colleagues will have forgotten it a month later. Websites rot – links die, plugins need updating, someone has to remember to change the copyright date in the footer. People rot – even if you’ve hired great people, if you don’t keep an eye on things, they’ll eventually leave. (Programmers know this rot too: if you don’t regularly work on a piece of software, it can still break because everything else changes around it.)

If you stop putting yourself out there, people forget about you. Write a brilliant article and people will talk about it for a week or so. Take six months off blogging and many of the people who read your next piece will have never heard of you before. Win an award and in three years’ time hardly anyone will remember. People don’t remember you for the things you’ve done – they remember you for the things you continually do.

If you stop thinking, you’ll hold opinions at 40 that you formulated at 25, without questioning whether the evidence still supports them. If you stop looking after yourself, gradually – one late night at a time – your morning routine will disintegrate. Make resolutions in January, and by June you won’t even remember them.

I could go on. The examples are endless, because the principle has no exceptions: everything you care about will decay unless you (or someone you pay) continually put effort into it.

Most of life is maintenance

Get up

Brush teeth

Have a shower

Make breakfast

Wash up

Answer emails

Pay an invoice

Go to the gym (or feel bad about not going to the gym)

Answer a client’s email

Fix a typo on your website

Check in with your partner

Do the laundry

Go to bed (preferably not too late, because you’ll have to do most of these things again tomorrow)

Barely any of this involves creating anything new. Nearly all of it is maintenance.

Maintenance is what gets in the way of ‘real’ work, for many people. ‘Real’ work is starting a business, writing a book, launching a product, etc. Everything else is seen as getting in the way of that.

I think this is backward. Maintenance is ‘real’ work, and creating new things is the exception. Most adults spend most of their time doing maintenance, and once you accept that, you’re less likely to be irritated by your life. (Being irritated about your life is tiring – you end up spending the day annoyed at invoices, follow-up emails and washing up.)

If you can answer that question and the answer scares you, then you’ve just avoided a leaky boat.

If you can’t answer it, you’re not ready to say yes yet.

Everything you add to your life demands a price for keeping it

Take on a new hobby or side project, and you’ll also take on the cost of hosting, software, renewals, follow-through. Adopt a dog, and you’ll also take on fifteen years of walks, vet bills, and finding a sitter when you go away. Buy a second car, and you’ll also take on another round of insurance, service, registration, and tire change costs.

The cost of adding things up front is often modest and easy to understand. The cost of keeping them is less clear because it’s broken into small payments spread out over months and years. Twenty dollars a month for this subscription service, twenty for that one. Fifteen of those subscriptions and suddenly it’s expensive. The side project you started is still collecting dust (or emails), nudging you with its potential. Do six of those and suddenly you’re exhausted, but you can’t remember when it started.

Successful people understand that saying yes to one thing means saying no to others. That’s how they end up with more energy in the end — not some secret trick, just less stuff to drain them.

If you don’t own it, you don’t have to maintain it. That’s the cheapest maintenance trick there is.

Maintenance is boring

The trick is to expect it and build it into your system.

Willpower only gets you so far (and mine’s usually shot by 2 pm), so the best operators I know build systems to support the behaviors they want, and then maintain those systems. They expect to tidy their inboxes on Monday morning, review their progress on Friday afternoon. They expect to refresh their offer once a year, their website once every few years, and reassess their goals and habits every season. And because they expect it, they plan for it, and it doesn’t overwhelm them.

Tackling maintenance tasks without making a fuss about it is a skill that pays dividends. You get through them faster when you’re not fighting yourself about having to do them in the first place.

Motivation is a lousy system because it runs out when you’re tired, stressed, hungry, or bored. If you’re counting on motivation to keep your life together, then you’ll flake the first week you’re sick with the flu.

People who get things done, on the other hand, lean on systems.

They have checklists so they don’t have to remember things. They have things scheduled so they don’t have to make decisions. They have defaults so good things happen unless they decide otherwise (a regular bedtime, for example, or a savings account transfer). They automate things so the system takes care of itself while they sleep.

Pilots use checklists every time they fly a plane even after they’ve been flying for twenty years. Surgeons use checklists before performing surgery. These aren’t dumb people who forget things. They know that even smart people forget things, especially when they’re tired or rushed. They’d rather trust a checklist than trust themselves.

You can do this, too. You can have:

a business checklist (things you want to remember to do every week—send invoices, follow up with leads, post one blog post, look at your numbers, etc.)

a life checklist (things you want to remember to do every month—call your parents, back up your computer, cancel subscriptions you’re not using, clean out your refrigerator, etc.)

a long game checklist (things you want to remember to do every year—schedule a physical, make sure your insurance is still right for you, update your will, increase your prices, etc.)

Systems need systems, too

The problem with most productivity advice is that it forgets that systems need systems, too.

You implement a to-do system, but in six weeks you’re not even opening the app anymore. You write a checklist, but in six months you’re still using it even though half the items no longer apply. You automate something, but a year later you've forgotten you even automated it, so when it malfunctions and sends three hundred customers the wrong email, you have no idea what’s going on. You develop a morning routine, but when you have your second kid, you still try to do it even though you’re exhausted and your kids wake you up at 6 a.m.

The solution? Maintain your systems.

Every week, go through your to-do list and delete anything you know you won't do. Every three months, go through your checklists and cross out anything that no longer applies. Every year, take a step back and make sure your system actually works for the type of life you’re living.

If you don’t do this, you’ll wind up with an ever-growing list of systems you’re not using, checklists you’re only half following, and an ever-increasing feeling that you’re just not organized enough. But the truth is, you’re not disorganized enough. You just forgot that systems need systems, too.

Your audience forgets you

If you create anything for other people—whether it’s music, movies, writing, products or services—you’re battling entropy in public.

It takes two days for your masterpiece to be forgotten. It takes a month for your fans to forget you exist. It takes six months for your industry to forget your name.

If you’re tired of starting from zero each time you publish something, this is for you. You put your heart and soul into that last blog post, tweet, or Instagram caption. For a week, people comment, share, and follow you. Then you take a month off to focus on your day job or business, and when you come back, you have to do it all over again.

This is because algorithms are designed to promote consistency. The more often you post, the more likely you are to show up in other people’s feeds. Even if you have 100,000 followers, without consistency you’ll only be seen by a fraction of them.

It’s exhausting, until you realize that you don’t actually have to create masterpieces every time. You just have to show up, brush your teeth style. Not every time you brush your teeth will be memorable, but that doesn’t mean you should skip a day. Consistently mediocre is better than intermittently great.

The same goes for your reputation. It’s built brick by brick as you deliver on your promises, again and again and again. And it crumbles if you break them, or if you walk away long enough for people to forget what you promised in the first place.

Think of all the companies that used to be the gold standard, but have fallen off since their heyday. People aren’t interested in supporting a legacy brand. They want to know what you’re building now.

Your business is leaking

Clients will churn. Some will find a cheaper vendor. Some will get laid off or have their budget slashed. Some will simply feel like you’ve stopped caring about them a few months into working together. They may not tell you why they're leaving, but if you expect them all to stick around, you’ll be caught off guard when they don’t. But if you assume a certain churn rate, you’ll keep making sales even when you’re slammed with work, and you won’t freak out when someone leaves.

Sales will dry up. I see this happen a lot with freelancers and consultants: they hustle to get a couple of big-fish clients, then stop hustling because they’re too busy doing the work.

Every three months, your projects end, your pipeline is empty, and you have to start from scratch.

Everything decays if you let it

You built your offer around what your ideal customer needed and wanted at the time. Your competitors have since copied everything that worked. Two years on, your customers’ needs have changed, and what they want now is no longer what you offer.

You haven’t increased your prices since you started your business, despite higher costs, more skill, and greater value delivered. Inflation steals a piece of your income each year.

You knew exactly who you helped and how you helped them when you started out. Since then, you’ve done some work outside those parameters (hey, the money was good!), and now you can’t sum up your offering in one sentence.

You’ve set goals with your team. It’s March now, and you’re surprised you’re still talking about the goals you set in January.

All of these things decay without intervention. If you ignore entropy, you will feast, then starve.

If you acknowledge entropy, you will ask your customers what they need regularly, you will revisit your offer, you will increase your prices at least annually, you will revisit your positioning regularly and remove anything that doesn’t sit nicely within it, and you will remind your team of your goals until you’re sick of reminding them because you know they’ve forgotten.

Relationships wither without tending

Friendships rarely end in dramatic fights. They end because of an absence of communication. Circumstances change – you move house or change jobs, and it’s no longer convenient to meet up as regularly – and before you know it, it’s been months since you last spoke to someone. You make plans to catch up, but it never eventuates. Before you know it, it’s been years since you last spoke to someone, and you see pictures of them at weddings you weren’t invited to, and you realize you haven’t even spoken since before the pandemic.

No one’s behavior was poor. Both of you just stopped putting energy in. Relationships decay if you let them.

Marriages and long-term partnerships work the same way. The couples who talked for hours when they first met are now discussing who will remember to buy milk on the way home from work. The people who always made time for date night now can’t remember the last time they planned anything together. They slowly, one night at a time, let the small actions that brought them together fade away.

Assume entropy, and friendships and partnerships become something you actively maintain. Calls with friends get added to the calendar. Reminders to text a friend get set for the first of the month. Date nights with your significant other get scheduled and defended like important work meetings. Birthdays get written down. That text you’ve been meaning to send gets sent.

Some would say that sounds anything but romantic, that if a friendship or partnership required that much work to maintain it wasn’t really all that great to begin with. Love shouldn’t be that much work. I get it. But I’ve noticed those same people tend to also have fewer friends at fifty.

Relationships don’t get less meaningful because you actively maintained them. Those actions are what made the relationship meaningful. The people we value most in our lives are the ones we kept choosing, again and again, despite schedules, obligations, and miles.

Your skills fade, and your beliefs harden

It’s easy to lose skills without even realizing it’s happening. You learned to code but started doing management so you don’t write code as often. Five years later, you try to start a small coding project and can barely remember syntax. You used to do public speaking but haven’t given a talk in a few years. You climb on stage, and your hands shake like it’s your first speech ever.

Skills require practice to be maintained. Fortunately, it’s usually not much practice. Musicians who practice twenty minutes each day retain much more skill than those who practice three hours once a month. Writers who write a couple hundred words every morning maintain skills that writers who only write when inspired lose. Identify the minimal amount of practice that will keep the skill alive and do that.

Beliefs don’t fade away, though. They harden. You had beliefs about your industry, politics, health, and what you’re capable of that you formed at some point in your life. At first you put them to the test, but eventually you stopped testing them and started defending them. Years passed. The world changed. Data came in that contradicted what you believed. But those beliefs were so intertwined with your identity that you kept on defending them anyway.

Beliefs are subject to entropy too. They’ll ossify into whatever they were when you stopped putting energy into them.

Schedule time to read stuff written by people you disagree with. Ask friends to point out places where you’re full of shit. Pick an opinion you’ve had for 10 years and see if you’d still come to the same conclusion today if you had to reason your way back to it from scratch. More often than not, you will. Occasionally you won’t, and it’s good to know that before some stranger points it out at a party.

Stop personalizing entropy

If everything decays without active intervention, then a lot of stuff stops being a personal indictment. Your house is messy because you’ve been living in it. You’re out of shape because you haven’t been to the gym. You’ve lost a customer because you haven’t spoken to them in a while (or because that’s what customers do). You’ve fallen out with a mate because you’ve both been meaning to get in touch.

This isn’t an all-encompassing defense against slovenliness, laziness, being a shit businessman or a neglectful friend. Someone’s got to do the washing up, someone’s got to drag their arse back to the gym, pick up the phone and ring that customer, fire off a text to that mate. But at least it means you can do those things without simultaneously convincing yourself that you’re a slob, a lazy fuck, shit at business, a shitty friend.

By the same token, ‘I’m organized’ isn’t a state you can achieve and then sit back and enjoy. There’s no ‘I’m in shape’ switch you can flick on and leave on. ‘My business is going well’ doesn’t mean you can stop paying attention to your business. There’s no end point at which you can congratulate yourself and decide you’re done.

This is liberating in a way – there’s no end point means there’s no end point you can fail to reach. You can only ask yourself whether you’ve been doing X this week.

And if you embrace the idea that there’s no end point, you might even find you enjoy doing X for its own sake.

It’s better to choose what will rot

This idea comes from The Checklist Manifesto:

If you try to maintain everything, you won’t do a good job of maintaining anything. Things will start rotting, and instead of one thing rotting at a time, everything will start rotting at once.

Think about everything in your life that needs maintenance: your health, your house, your finances, your relationships, your business, your skills, your tools, your projects…

If you don’t pay attention to any of them for 90 days, what would start to fall apart?

I can bet my bookshelf would be fine after 90 days of not paying attention to it.

But other things would absolutely fall apart: my business’ sales pipeline, my closest relationships, my sleep, etc.

Set a maintenance budget

I like to block off Friday afternoons to do maintenance. It’s when I’m done with my deep work and have less energy for hard work, so I can use that time to make sure everything else is in good shape.

What will you maintain?

Once you know what’s important to maintain, you can focus your energy there.

Make a list of everything that needs your attention.

Go through it and ask yourself:

Does this actually matter to me?

Would I be upset if this fell apart?

If the answer to either question is no, consider abandoning it.

Maybe it’s a side project that needs occasional attention. Shut it down and let the five people using it know.

Maybe it’s a subscription you signed up for months ago. Cancel it.

Maybe it’s a regular meeting with someone that you haven’t cared about attending for the last year. Cancel it.

Maybe it’s the guitar you swore you’d learn how to play. Sell it to someone who will actually play it.

You’re letting some things rot in your life. Accept that fact and be intentional about what those things are. Otherwise, you’re leaving it up to chance.

The best founders I know have two lists: a short list of things they’re maintaining and a longer list of things they’ve intentionally decided to let rot. They revisit these lists every few months.

3. Find the smallest effective dose

Once you’ve decided what to maintain, decide on the smallest effective dose of maintenance. For example:

Two strength training sessions a week maintain most muscle mass.

Writing to a friend once a month maintains most friendships.

Practicing a skill for 20 minutes a day maintains most skills.

Writing once a week maintains most readers’ interest.

Looking at your finances for an hour a month finds most problems early enough to avoid catastrophic costs.

The smallest effective dose will vary depending on the situation and what you’re maintaining, but it’ll almost always be less than you think. And it’s almost always more likely to stick than an overly ambitious maintenance plan.

4. Run a pre-mortem on anything new

If you’re thinking about starting something new — a business, blog, app, book, etc. — do a pre-mortem. Pretend it’s a year from now and you’ve failed to make it a success. Write down all the reasons why.

I bet a few of the reasons you come up with will involve maintenance: you got bored, you neglected to market it, you ran out of time to keep it up to date, you didn’t realize how much customer support it would entail, etc.

If you realize there are maintenance requirements, decide whether you’re willing to accept those costs before you begin—and make a plan to handle them. Otherwise, don’t bother starting.

5. Build slack into everything

The busier your schedule, the less time you’ll have for maintenance. The closer you budget to spending everything, the less money you’ll have when your car breaks down. The more efficient a system is, the sooner it’ll fail because there’s no slack to absorb problems.

Build slack into your schedule, budget, and plans. It may seem wasteful when things are going well, but it’ll seem prudent the first time something inevitably falls apart.

6. Make the upkeep visible

What isn’t visible doesn’t get maintained. If you have tasks that need to be repeated, add them to a checklist or calendar so they’re visible. Especially the ones that happen infrequently, like renewing your insurance, revising your will, raising your prices, scheduling a medical exam, etc.

Budget for the maintenance

Maintenance is what happens after the excitement wears off. It’s the follow-up email. The second draft. Reaching out to that friend you haven’t talked to in a while. Regular exercise. Taking your kid to another soccer practice.

Maintenance is the thankless, unglamorous grunt work that actually moves the needle. Maintenance is the inbox zero that lets you keep it that way.

The trouble is that maintenance is often invisible – until it isn’t. You don’t notice maintenance until it’s sorely lacking.

So here’s my advice: Budget for the maintenance in everything you do. What do I mean by that?

Budget for the audit. In my business, I do a full audit of my finances, goals, dreams, and life each quarter. It’s an hour or two of soul-searching and number-crunching that keeps me from waking up in five years wondering where the hell it all went. Budget an hour every quarter to ask yourself: how am I doing on the things that matter to me?

Budget for the to-do list. The answer to doing everything you’re supposed to do is to write it all down. Make a list of what you need to do, then actually do it.

Budget for follow-through. For example, I know if I want to keep in touch with people I care about, I need to actually pick up the phone or send that damn email. So I budget time for that. I schedule it. I make time to reach out to the people I care about because I know if I don’t, I’ll drift apart.

Budget for starting over. This one’s tough. Sometimes you do everything right and still fail. Budget time to get back up off the mat and start over.

Budget for rebuilding. Nothing lasts forever. Things will break. Relationships fray. Businesses go under. Budget time to rebuild when (not if) shit hits the fan.

Budget for entropy. Entropy is the tendency of all things to fall apart. Budget time each day to fight entropy in one area of your life. For example, I want to maintain my writing chops. So I budget twenty minutes every day to practice. Twenty minutes a day to fight entropy.

It’s not sexy and won’t impress anyone on Twitter, but without it, everything you do will feel like spinning your wheels.

Assume entropy happens.

What you do about it counts.