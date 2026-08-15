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🍕 I’m JA Westenberg. I write essays about technology, philosophy, productivity, and what it means to be human. If you like ideas that take their time, you’re in the right place.

While you’re here, a few things I’ve built: Kerouac, a writing app | Post Through It, a solo microblogging tool | Distributism.ai, my MCP platform | Laterware, all the AI news you need | Studio Self, a thought leadership agency for founders x VCs.

You can buy my book Permissionless here.

Your creative process should never start with a machine. I don’t think that’s a difficult or controversial statement - but the human catalyst // spark is becoming a rare step in a workflow slowly going extinct. Our starting reflex now isn’t to sketch out an idea on a page; it’s to load up Grok, ChatGPT, etc and give it the barest bones of a concept, and accept whatever it generates to replace the blank page.

I don’t purity test when it comes to AI. I draft both with it and without it, depending on my mood. I’ve used every tool out there, from Claude to Kimi3, and I’m tech-forward enough to know them better than most writers.

Hell, I used Every to polish this draft and Grammarly to tighten my voice.

But before I write anything, I take my ideas and drag them across the coals. I poke at them, prod at them, and try to break them. I use voice notes, morning pages, and the Feynman Technique to challenge what I think, why I think it, and what I want to create.

Without the work of articulating the idea before AI touches your work, you’re nothing more than a puppet for your own machine.

The question for any creator who works with AI should be this: do you still have a beginning that is yours?

You can use any tool you like.

But if every beginning, every spark and every catalyst is outsourced, you are not living.

You are only continuing.

There’s a Latin word, Incipere, that means to begin; to take in hand. It describes the state of being before something has fully come into being. It’s not yet formed, but it’s forming, not yet solidified but solidifying. It’s the shadow of thought, in the moment before it becomes a thought. But how it becomes a thought still matters.

Does it become a thought because you took it, sculpted it, formed it yourself - out of the raw material of your notes and research? Or does it become a thought because you threw a title or a tweet at Claude and asked for something close to finished?

A writer still needs to write from the Incipient; from the most private and focused version of their cognitive life. From the place where they are they most fully themselves, without the touch of external influences, without algorithms or model weights bullying them into legibility.

That space is being compressed out of professional life - largely through optimization – through the reasonable, compounding logic that all friction is waste, any hesitation too costly, and every fraction of every second spent staring at a blank screen before you summon the courage to type can, could, and should be replaced with five ready-made options.

I think we’re abandoning something that isn’t even recognized as valuable until it becomes extinct - or close to it.

We can measure output. We can measure speed. But we can’t easily measure whether someone has become a person who is more or less capable of initiating and carrying a concept to term – even whether the thoughts they’re having are genuinely theirs or if they’re natural selection events pulled from a menu generated somewhere else and by something else entirely.

Inefficiency isn’t a virtue; but at the same time, some degree of friction is not necessarily inefficiency, either. A self is not what you produce, so much as what you choose to instigate. You could live a very productive life in which every major move was suggested, structured, and refined by outside intelligence – and at the end of it, the record of your output would look wonderfully impressive.

You would have done a great deal and originated very little. This is the general direction of travel for knowledge work right now. The tools can take you from zero to a draft faster than you could get there alone.

But you still need to retain - and in fact, maintain - the capacity for original beginning. The capacity for the bad sentence that pivots.

The capacity, as it gets called, for insight – which is almost always the result of sitting with something for long enough to understand it instead of being either a tourist or a bystander. Insight occurs when you maintain your relationship with a problem rather than outsourcing its resolution. The moment you offload the entirety of that relationship onto a tool, you exit the process that would have produced what mattered.

Living from the inside out means you have to make your own beginning.

And it won’t always be good, and it won’t always be confident, and in fact, from time to time, the beginning you bang out on a keyboard will be a steaming pile of s**t.

But at least it’s yours – it came from the specific configuration of experience and attention and unspoken knowledge that is only inside you, and nowhere else.

When a query consistently replaces that beginning – and when the reflex is always to ask before you’ve tried to know – every configuration stops being exercised. A mind that has abdicated its originative function is a mind that will - inevitably and inexorably - decay.

It might be a functional, productive, competent mind. It might be responsive to prompts. It might produce outputs. But the work of commencement is borrowed, and when you’ve approved that borrowing so many times that you’ve stopped noticing, that something inside you has ceased to be the source, when you’ve lost your sense of what you even wanted in the first place; who you wanted to be and what you wanted to make…well, what’s left?

The unprompted beginning is a small discipline.

The lowest of low bars.

You don’t have to reject any AI tool, and God knows, I don’t, but you have to hold on to a single practice: before you ask, you try. Before you surrender, you fight. Before you outsource, you draft.

You stay with the blank page, the blinking cursor, and the empty draft a little longer. You let the bad sentence happen. You give the shower problem time to reorganize. You don’t treat the friction as a bug in the system.

You can use Claude to polish a draft all you like, and I have no interest in screaming bloody murder over it. You can fail every Pangram test on every blog in all the world, Substack and X included. All that matters is that you have applied your mind to your work and let it sweat enough to make your own effort part of its DNA.

And then, when your brain has actually been somewhere - when you’ve had some beginning that’s yours – you can bring in every resource you need. You can use everything.

You were the source // the tools are downstream.

Don’t ever lose the source, no matter how else you choose to work.